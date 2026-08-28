Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been impressed by Sonal Dinusha’s performance against India and believes the young Sri Lankan could become one of his country’s great players in the future. Dinusha was one of the standout performers in the series. His unbeaten century on the final day in Colombo helped Sri Lanka save the Test and ended India’s hopes of completing a clean sweep. ALSO READ: Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant Show Battle Scars After India’s Test Draw vs Sri Lanka The left-hander finished the series with 420 runs from four innings at an average of 140. He scored three centuries and a fifty. He also spent a total of 722 balls at the crease, the highest number for any batter in the series.

Pujara said Dinusha’s batting reminded him of the period when Sri Lanka had stars such as Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. “The way he has batted throughout the series has been phenomenal. He takes me back to that era of batters like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene,” Pujara said in a video on Cricinfo. Pujara explained that he grew up watching and admiring those Sri Lankan players. He feels Dinusha has the potential to reach a similar level if he continues to develop. “In five to 10 years, Sonal Dinusha can be one of the greats of Sri Lankan cricket. He has shown that potential. The way he batted on the last day of the second Test was a commendable effort,” he added. Dinusha has made a strong start to his Test career. He has scored 606 runs in nine innings across five Tests at an average of 86.57. His record includes three centuries and two fifties, with a highest score of 133 not out. His first-class numbers are also impressive. In 70 matches, he has scored 4,118 runs at an average of 48.44, including 14 centuries and 20 fifties.

Pujara Praises Nuwantha and Lahiru Pujara also gave credit to Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara for helping Sri Lanka fight back. ALSO READ: 'We're Going To New Zealand...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on India’s WTC Qualification Hopes After Colombo Draw He was particularly surprised by Nuwantha’s performance against India’s spinners. Nuwantha does not have a strong first-class record, but he showed plenty of patience when his team needed it most. “Credit to Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara as well. The partnerships were very crucial,” Pujara said. “The kind of technique Nuwantha showed was surprising because his first-class record does not suggest that. Especially against the spinners, he was allowing the ball to hit the bat,” he added. Nuwantha scored 86 runs across his four innings in the series, with his best effort coming in the second Test. He made 46 from 150 balls and played a key role in helping Dinusha stay at the crease. Pujara felt the pitch was fairly good for batting, although the bowlers still had some help. “The pitch was on the easier side, but the ball was turning a bit. There was a little bit of movement for the seamers with the second new ball, and there was pressure,” he said. How Sri Lanka Saved the Test India batted first and put up 503/9. Devdutt Padikkal scored 117 from 193 balls, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 115. Rishabh Pant added 63 and captain Shubman Gill scored 50. Asitha Fernando was Sri Lanka’s most successful bowler, taking four wickets. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 290. Dinusha scored 103 from 162 balls, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara made a valuable 80. Prasidh Krishna and Suthar picked up three wickets each for India. Sri Lanka were in trouble again during the follow-on and slipped to 218/6. But Dinusha and Nuwantha changed the momentum with a 112-run partnership. Nuwantha faced 150 balls for his 46, while Dinusha remained unbeaten on 133 from 264 balls. The century was his third of the series. Sri Lanka’s lower order then stayed with Dinusha and helped him take the team to 429/9. Their stubborn resistance meant India could not force a win.

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