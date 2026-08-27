Sonal Dinusha continued his superb run in the series as he scored his third century and played a key role in helping Sri Lanka draw the second Test against India on Thursday. India had already taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first Test in Galle by a big margin. They were once again in a strong position in Colombo after taking a 213-run first-innings lead, but Dinusha stood in their way.

ALSO READ: Sonal Dinusha Creates History With Century In Both Innings Against India, Joins Duleep Mendis, Aravinda de Silva Sonal Dinusha stands tall against India on Day 5 The left-hander remained unbeaten on 133 as Sri Lanka reached 429/9 before both teams agreed to call off the match. The result meant India won the series 1-0. Dinusha had already scored 103 in Sri Lanka’s first innings of the second Test after making his maiden Test century in Galle last week. He once again showed great composure in the second innings, putting together a crucial 112-run partnership with Keshara Nuwantha, who made 46.