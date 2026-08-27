Sonal Dinusha continued his superb run in the series as he scored his third century and played a key role in helping Sri Lanka draw the second Test against India on Thursday.
India had already taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first Test in Galle by a big margin. They were once again in a strong position in Colombo after taking a 213-run first-innings lead, but Dinusha stood in their way.
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Sonal Dinusha stands tall against India on Day 5
The left-hander remained unbeaten on 133 as Sri Lanka reached 429/9 before both teams agreed to call off the match. The result meant India won the series 1-0.
Dinusha had already scored 103 in Sri Lanka’s first innings of the second Test after making his maiden Test century in Galle last week. He once again showed great composure in the second innings, putting together a crucial 112-run partnership with Keshara Nuwantha, who made 46.
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Sri Lanka had been asked to follow on after conceding a huge lead, but Dinusha and Nuwantha frustrated the Indian bowlers with their determined batting on the fifth day.
India kept searching for the remaining wickets, but Dinusha refused to give them an opening. His unbeaten 133 eventually ensured that Sri Lanka avoided another defeat.
For India, Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/121 from 41 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3/94 in 38.3 overs.
Brief Scores:
India: 503/9 declared.
Sri Lanka: 290 all out and 429/9 in 154 overs (Sonal Dinusha 133 not out, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 92, Kamindu Mendis 55; Manav Suthar 3/121, Ravindra Jadeja 3/94).