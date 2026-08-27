Sonal Dinusha has etched his name in Sri Lankan cricket history by scoring a century in both innings of the second Test against India at the SSC Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
The left-handed batter reached the landmark on Day 5 of the match, bringing up his century in 197 deliveries during Sri Lanka's second innings.
The southpaw followed up his 103 in the first innings with an unbeaten 100 in the second, becoming only the third Sri Lankan cricketer to score hundreds in both innings of a Test against India.
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Dinusha has joined the illustrious company of Duleep Mendis and Aravinda de Silva. Mendis scored 105 and 105 in Chennai in 1982, while de Silva smashed 146 and 120 at the SSC in Colombo in 1997.
Sri Lankan batters to score hundreds in both innings of a Test against India:
Duleep Mendis – 105 & 105, Chennai, 1982
Aravinda de Silva – 146 & 120, Colombo (SSC), 1997
Sonal Dinusha – 103 & 100*, Colombo (SSC), 2026
Dinusha’s remarkable series has also seen him enter another elite list. He has become only the ninth batter to score three centuries in a two-match Test series, joining a group featuring Aravinda de Silva, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Kumar Sangakkara, Younis Khan, Marnus Labuschagne and Kane Williamson.
Notably, Dinusha is also the eighth Sri Lankan batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test, after Aravinda de Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Duleep Mendis, Asanka Gurusinha, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis.
The 25-year-old has been in sensational form against India, making a stunning start to his Test career and producing one of the finest batting performances by a Sri Lankan debutant in recent memory.