Team India suffered a big blow on Day 5 of the second Test against Sri Lanka as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja walked off the field after experiencing discomfort in his right heel at SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo.

Jadeja did not look comfortable while walking. He took his cap from the umpire before making his way off the field, with Prasidh Krishna completing the over.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, who was added to India’s squad as Sai Sudharsan’s replacement, came onto the field as a substitute fielder.

This is not the first time Sarfaraz has taken the field for India as a substitute. He was also seen fielding for the team earlier when Rishabh Pant suffered a shoulder injury.

Coming back to the second Test match between Sri Lanka and India, Sonal Dinusha, who is in lethal form throughout the series, again helped the Island nation make a comeback, as while writing this copy, the southpaw is playing on 91 runs and Sri Lanka took a 163-run lead after India enforced the follow-on on day 2.