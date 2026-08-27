Team India suffered a big blow on Day 5 of the second Test against Sri Lanka as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja walked off the field after experiencing discomfort in his right heel at SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo.
Jadeja did not look comfortable while walking. He took his cap from the umpire before making his way off the field, with Prasidh Krishna completing the over.
Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, who was added to India’s squad as Sai Sudharsan’s replacement, came onto the field as a substitute fielder.
ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Sonal Dinusha Compared To Sachin Tendulkar After Remarkable Performance Against India
This is not the first time Sarfaraz has taken the field for India as a substitute. He was also seen fielding for the team earlier when Rishabh Pant suffered a shoulder injury.
Coming back to the second Test match between Sri Lanka and India, Sonal Dinusha, who is in lethal form throughout the series, again helped the Island nation make a comeback, as while writing this copy, the southpaw is playing on 91 runs and Sri Lanka took a 163-run lead after India enforced the follow-on on day 2.
Sonal Dinusha created history
Sri Lanka all-rounder Sonal Dinusha has created history during the second Test match against India at SSC International Stadium in Colombo. The southpaw became the first Asian batter to score at least 50 runs in each of his first four Test innings against India.
ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Sonal Dinusha Creates History In India Test, Becomes First Asian To Achieve Rare Feat
Dinusha had a dream start to his Test career against India. He scored 100 and 84 in the first Test in Galle last week. He then continued his impressive form by making 103 in the first innings of the ongoing Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
The 24-year-old completed another half-century in Sri Lanka’s second innings, reaching the landmark in 99 balls during the morning session on Day 5.