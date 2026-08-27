  • Source:JND

Sri Lanka all-rounder Sonal Dinusha has created history during the second Test match against India at SSC International Stadium in Colombo. The southpaw became the first Asian batter to score at least 50 runs in each of his first four Test innings against India.

Dinusha had a dream start to his Test career against India. He scored 100 and 84 in the first Test in Galle last week. He then continued his impressive form by making 103 in the first innings of the ongoing Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

The 24-year-old completed another half-century in Sri Lanka’s second innings, reaching the landmark in 99 balls during the morning session on Day 5.

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Before Dinusha, England’s Ken Barrington was the most recent batter to achieve the feat. Barrington scored 50 or more in each of his first four Test innings against India in 1959.

However, Dinusha is not the only batter to have achieved this milestone. England’s Douglas Jardine and West Indies greats Everton Weekes and Clyde Walcott had also scored at least 50 in each of their first four Test innings against India.

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Cricketers to score 50-plus runs in each of their first four Test innings against India

PLAYER COUNTRY RUNS VENUE START DATE
Douglas Jardine England 79 Lord’s June 25, 1932
    85* Lord’s June 25, 1932
    60 Mumbai (BS) December 15, 1933
    61 Kolkata January 5, 1934
Everton Weekes West Indies 128 Delhi November 10, 1948
    194 Mumbai (BS) December 9, 1948
    162 Kolkata December 31, 1948
    101 Kolkata December 31, 1948
Clyde Walcott West Indies 152 Delhi November 10, 1948
    68 Mumbai (BS) December 9, 1948
    54 Kolkata December 31, 1948
    108 Kolkata December 31, 1948
Ken Barrington England 56 Nottingham June 4, 1959
    80 Lord’s June 18, 1959
    80 Leeds July 2, 1959
    87 Manchester July 23, 1959
Sonal Dinusha Sri Lanka 100 Galle August 15, 2026
    84 Galle August 15, 2026
    103 Colombo (SSC) August 23, 2026
    50* Colombo (SSC) August 23, 2026

Jardine and Weekes went even further, scoring 50-plus in each of their first five innings against India. Weekes had a particularly remarkable run, hitting four straight centuries before scoring 90 in his fifth innings.

Dinusha now has another piece of history within reach. If he scores a century in Sri Lanka’s second innings in Colombo, he will become the first batter in the world to score three centuries in his first two Tests against India.


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