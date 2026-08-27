Sri Lanka all-rounder Sonal Dinusha has created history during the second Test match against India at SSC International Stadium in Colombo. The southpaw became the first Asian batter to score at least 50 runs in each of his first four Test innings against India.

Dinusha had a dream start to his Test career against India. He scored 100 and 84 in the first Test in Galle last week. He then continued his impressive form by making 103 in the first innings of the ongoing Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

The 24-year-old completed another half-century in Sri Lanka’s second innings, reaching the landmark in 99 balls during the morning session on Day 5.

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Before Dinusha, England’s Ken Barrington was the most recent batter to achieve the feat. Barrington scored 50 or more in each of his first four Test innings against India in 1959.

However, Dinusha is not the only batter to have achieved this milestone. England’s Douglas Jardine and West Indies greats Everton Weekes and Clyde Walcott had also scored at least 50 in each of their first four Test innings against India.