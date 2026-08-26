India’s spin attack has bowled 10 no-balls in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. That puts them third on the list for the most no-balls by a spin attack in a Test since 2021. Only two teams have bowled more during this period. Afghanistan sent down 15 no-balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2023, while India bowled 14 against England in Chennai in 2021. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Sooriyabandara, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka’s Fightback After Follow-On Most no-balls bowled by a spin attack in a Test since 2021 15 - AFG vs BAN, Mirpur, 2023

14 - IND vs ENG, Chennai, 2021

10* - IND vs SL, Colombo SSC, 2026

9 - SL vs WI, North Sound, 2021

9 - IND vs NZ, Mumbai WS, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja has bowled the most no-balls among spinners in Tests since 2021. He has been responsible for 88 no-balls, followed by Pakistan’s Noman Ali with 40 and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Embuldeniya with 33. Despite the overstepping issue, India’s spinners have done a good job with the ball in Colombo. Manav Suthar picked up three wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings, while Saransh Jain took two and Jadeja claimed one. The three spinners have also taken four wickets between them in Sri Lanka’s second innings.

India finished off Sri Lanka’s first innings early on Wednesday morning and then enforced the follow-on. The hosts showed more fight in their second innings, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara once again standing out. He scored a fluent 92 and helped Sri Lanka put up a stronger fight.

India still remained in control after taking six wickets in the second innings, but rain stopped play early on Day 4. ALSO READ: WATCH: Shubman Gill Pulls Off Stunning Running Catch To Dismiss Kamindu Mendis During India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test At stumps, Sri Lanka were 229/6, with a lead of 16 runs. Sonal Dinusha was unbeaten on 7, while Keshara Nuwantha was on 3. Brief score: India 503/9 d (Devdutt Padikkal 117, Dhruv Jurel 115*; Asitha Fernando 4/106). Vs Sri Lanka 290 and 229/6 (Pasindu Sooriyabandara 92, Kamindu Mendis 55; Manav Suthar 2/81).

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