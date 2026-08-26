India captain Shubman Gill produced another brilliant moment on the field on Wednesday as he completed a difficult running catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis during the second innings of the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka bounced back
Mendis had scored a valuable 55 and, along with Pasindu Sooriyabandara, had put India under serious pressure. The pair added 115 runs for the partnership before India finally found a way to break through.
Sri Lanka came out with an aggressive approach after India enforced the follow-on. Mohammed Siraj gave India an early breakthrough with a sharp bouncer, but the hosts refused to back down.
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Sooriyabandara went on to bring up his second half-century of the match, while Mendis also reached his fifty. Their partnership was growing increasingly dangerous as they attacked the Indian bowlers and steadily reduced the deficit.
Prasidh Krishna continued with the short-ball plan in the 44th over, even though both batters had taken him on earlier.
The strategy worked immediately.
Krishna bowled a short delivery and Mendis went for another powerful pull shot. This time, however, he failed to get enough on the ball. It went high towards square leg but did not have enough distance to clear the field.
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Gill had plenty of ground to cover after turning around and immediately started running towards the ball. With the catch dropping behind him, the India captain kept his eyes on it and stretched his hands at the last moment.
He held on successfully before falling to the ground, completing an excellent running catch and finally ending Sri Lanka’s threatening 115-run stand. The clip of Shubman Gill's iconic catch during the second Test match against Sri Lanka goes viral on social media; here is the video.
If leading from the front had to be captured in one moment! 👊— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 26, 2026
Prasidh Krishna nails the short ball, and Shubman Gill pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis! 🫴💥
Watch #SLvIND, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/qeNzO8uqww
It was another reminder of Gill’s sharp fielding skills in the series. Mendis has now been dismissed twice by catches involving the India captain.
In the first Test at the Galle International Stadium, Mendis had also fallen after charging down the track against Kuldeep Yadav and failing to control his shot.