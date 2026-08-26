India captain Shubman Gill produced another brilliant moment on the field on Wednesday as he completed a difficult running catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis during the second innings of the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka bounced back

Mendis had scored a valuable 55 and, along with Pasindu Sooriyabandara, had put India under serious pressure. The pair added 115 runs for the partnership before India finally found a way to break through.

Sri Lanka came out with an aggressive approach after India enforced the follow-on. Mohammed Siraj gave India an early breakthrough with a sharp bouncer, but the hosts refused to back down.

ALSO READ: Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Blamed For Poor Handling Of Two Indian Stars

Sooriyabandara went on to bring up his second half-century of the match, while Mendis also reached his fifty. Their partnership was growing increasingly dangerous as they attacked the Indian bowlers and steadily reduced the deficit.

Prasidh Krishna continued with the short-ball plan in the 44th over, even though both batters had taken him on earlier.

The strategy worked immediately.

Krishna bowled a short delivery and Mendis went for another powerful pull shot. This time, however, he failed to get enough on the ball. It went high towards square leg but did not have enough distance to clear the field.