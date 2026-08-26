India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has come up with an unusual idea to deal with the no-ball problem that has troubled the team’s spinners during the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka.

Bahutule suggested that the free-hit rule used in limited-overs cricket could also be considered in Test cricket, although he made the suggestion in a lighter vein.

India’s spinners have bowled 10 no-balls in the second Test so far. It is the highest number of no-balls by an Indian spin attack in a Test since 2021. Afghanistan currently lead the list with 14 no-balls.

Bahutule Admits No-Balls Are A Concern

Speaking after the day’s play, Bahutule admitted that the issue has been a concern and said the coaching staff have been working with the bowlers on their take-off points.

“It is something which we have been working on. It is definitely a concern at times. But when the bowler is putting in that effort and gets a wicket in situations where wickets are not coming, he has a tendency to push himself, but that is not an excuse,” said Bahutule in the post-day press conference.