India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has come up with an unusual idea to deal with the no-ball problem that has troubled the team’s spinners during the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka.
Bahutule suggested that the free-hit rule used in limited-overs cricket could also be considered in Test cricket, although he made the suggestion in a lighter vein.
India’s spinners have bowled 10 no-balls in the second Test so far. It is the highest number of no-balls by an Indian spin attack in a Test since 2021. Afghanistan currently lead the list with 14 no-balls.
Bahutule Admits No-Balls Are A Concern
Speaking after the day’s play, Bahutule admitted that the issue has been a concern and said the coaching staff have been working with the bowlers on their take-off points.
“It is something which we have been working on. It is definitely a concern at times. But when the bowler is putting in that effort and gets a wicket in situations where wickets are not coming, he has a tendency to push himself, but that is not an excuse,” said Bahutule in the post-day press conference.
ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Sooriyabandara, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka’s Fightback After Follow-On
He said the team has specifically worked with Ravindra Jadeja and Saransh Jain to help them understand their take-off points better.
“But a lot of work has been put in with (Ravindra) Jadeja, with Saransh (Jain), about where the take-off point is. But sometimes, the effort they put in for that particular delivery is a bit more and they tend to overstep. I am sure they will rectify it and get better,” he added.
‘Free-Hit Will Definitely Reduce No-Balls’
Bahutule then offered his rather unusual solution, bringing the free-hit rule into Test cricket.
He made it clear that he was not seriously proposing a change to the rules, but explained why such a rule could make bowlers more careful.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Shubman Gill Pulls Off Stunning Running Catch To Dismiss Kamindu Mendis During India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test
“I am no guardian of the rules but if a free-hit comes, obviously, no-balls will definitely be reduced. No team would want to bowl those no-balls and give that extra ball and give those extra runs.
“Obviously, the take-off point is talked about. They understand what is happening and definitely a process will be put forward in terms of minimising,” he said.
India Monitoring Spinners During Nets
Bahutule also explained how the coaching staff are trying to address the problem during training sessions.
He said the bowlers are regularly reminded about their front-foot position, while members of the coaching staff also act as umpires during practice.
“I think the reminders are given during nets also. It is similar to a match situation. We take every session seriously and it is monitored from the side.
“Sometimes, I stay as an umpire and sometimes the other coaches stand as umpires. We are monitoring spinners and fast bowlers. So, we definitely give importance to it and work in progress,” he said.