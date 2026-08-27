The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India Under-19 squads for the upcoming series against Australia Under-19. The series will begin on September 18.
India U19 are set to play three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures during the tour.
Rajkot will host all three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day fixture, while the second Multi-Day game will be played in Ahmedabad.
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Lakshya Raichandani has been named captain for the One-Day matches, with Yashbardhan Chauhan as his deputy. Chauhan will take charge as captain for the Multi-Day fixtures, while Raichandani will serve as his vice-captain.
The squad also features the sons of two former India stars. Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag and Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay Dravid have both been included in the India U19 One-Day squad.
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India vs Australia Under-19 schedule
|
S. No
|
Day
|
Date
|
Day (to)
|
Date (to)
|
Time (Local)
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Fri
|
18-Sep-26
|
9:00 AM
|
1st One Day
|
Rajkot
|
2
|
Mon
|
21-Sep-26
|
9:00 AM
|
2nd One Day
|
Rajkot
|
3
|
Wed
|
23-Sep-26
|
9:00 AM
|
3rd One Day
|
Rajkot
|
4
|
Sun
|
27-Sep-26
|
Wed
|
30-Sep-26
|
9:30 AM
|
1st Multi-Day
|
Rajkot
|
5
|
Mon
|
05-Oct-26
|
Thu
|
08-Oct-26
|
9:30 AM
|
2nd Multi-Day
|
Ahmedabad - B Ground
India U19 squad for One-Day matches
Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.
India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures
Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.