The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India Under-19 squads for the upcoming series against Australia Under-19. The series will begin on September 18.

India U19 are set to play three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures during the tour.

Rajkot will host all three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day fixture, while the second Multi-Day game will be played in Ahmedabad.

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Lakshya Raichandani has been named captain for the One-Day matches, with Yashbardhan Chauhan as his deputy. Chauhan will take charge as captain for the Multi-Day fixtures, while Raichandani will serve as his vice-captain.

The squad also features the sons of two former India stars. Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag and Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay Dravid have both been included in the India U19 One-Day squad.

India vs Australia Under-19 schedule

S. No Day Date Day (to) Date (to) Time (Local) Match Venue 1 Fri 18-Sep-26 9:00 AM 1st One Day Rajkot 2 Mon 21-Sep-26 9:00 AM 2nd One Day Rajkot 3 Wed 23-Sep-26 9:00 AM 3rd One Day Rajkot 4 Sun 27-Sep-26 Wed 30-Sep-26 9:30 AM 1st Multi-Day Rajkot 5 Mon 05-Oct-26 Thu 08-Oct-26 9:30 AM 2nd Multi-Day Ahmedabad - B Ground

India U19 squad for One-Day matches

Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.

India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures

Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.