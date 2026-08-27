Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned reports claiming that MS Dhoni wanted a stake in Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chopra said that if CSK is valued at around $1.8 billion, asking for a 25% stake in the franchise would be unrealistic.

Reports had earlier suggested that Dhoni was looking to acquire a 25% stake in CSK before lowering his demand to 20%. It was also reported that CSK offered only a 5.5% stake to the former India captain.

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According to Cricblogger, Dhoni was interested in buying a stake in CSK, but talks with the management eventually broke down as both sides failed to agree on the terms.

Chopra, however, has cast doubt on the reports. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he pointed out that CSK’s valuation would make even a small stake worth a huge amount of money.

“There was talk of 1.7 to 1.8 billion when RCB were bought just now. Chennai Super Kings is the same kind of franchise. You can do the valuation however you want, but this is the franchise that has five trophies and has multiple franchises outside India as well,” Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel. “They have got a legacy and a lot going for them. Chennai Super Kings is a serious, serious brand. If it’s worth 1.8 billion and Dhoni has asked for a 25 per cent stake in that, it is unrealistic,” Chopra said. “This isn’t possible. No one gives 400 million to anyone,” the former Indian cricketer added.

Chopra explained that a 25% stake in a franchise valued at $1.8 billion would be worth around $450 million, making the reported demand difficult to believe. He also questioned why anyone would be willing to put such a huge amount into a minority stake.

“Then there was talk of 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent. I am saying that even if it’s 5.5 per cent, just think about how much money it’s. Two per cent, three per cent, or five per cent, that is an incredible amount of money,” Chopra said.

Chopra also dismissed the changing figures in the reports, saying they made the entire story difficult to believe.