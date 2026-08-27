BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla praised Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha after the left-hander scored another half-century in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Thursday (August 27).
The 25-year-old Colombo-born batter has been Sri Lanka’s biggest positive in the series so far. Dinusha has scored more than 50 runs in all four of his innings against India.
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Rajiv Shukla lauded Sonal Dinusha
Impressed by his batting, Shukla compared Dinusha to legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and backed him to become a quality Test player in the future.
This Sonal of Srilanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful test player in international cricket. @OfficialSLC— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 27, 2026
“This Sonal of Srilanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful test player in international cricket. @OfficialSLC,” Shukla tweeted.
Dinusha had a memorable outing in the first Test. He scored 100 in the first innings and followed it up with 84 in the second. However, his efforts were not enough to save Sri Lanka from a 165-run defeat.
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He carried the same form into the second Test in Colombo, scoring 103 in the first innings. At the end of the first session on Day 5, Dinusha was unbeaten on 55 off 106 balls in Sri Lanka’s second innings.
Dinusha's iconic record
His latest fifty also saw him create a special record in Test cricket.
Dinusha has become the first Asian batter and only the fifth player overall to score at least 50 runs in each of his first four Test innings against India.
The last batter to achieve the feat was England’s Ken Barrington, who did so in 1959.
Before Dinusha, England’s Douglas Jardine, along with West Indies legends Everton Weekes and Clyde Walcott, had also scored 50 or more in each of their first four Test innings against India.
Jardine and Weekes went even further, scoring at least 50 in each of their first five innings against India. Weekes smashed four consecutive centuries before scoring 90 in his fifth innings.