BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla praised Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha after the left-hander scored another half-century in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Thursday (August 27).

The 25-year-old Colombo-born batter has been Sri Lanka’s biggest positive in the series so far. Dinusha has scored more than 50 runs in all four of his innings against India.

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Rajiv Shukla lauded Sonal Dinusha

Impressed by his batting, Shukla compared Dinusha to legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and backed him to become a quality Test player in the future.

This Sonal of Srilanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful test player in international cricket. @OfficialSLC — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 27, 2026

“This Sonal of Srilanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful test player in international cricket. @OfficialSLC,” Shukla tweeted.

Dinusha had a memorable outing in the first Test. He scored 100 in the first innings and followed it up with 84 in the second. However, his efforts were not enough to save Sri Lanka from a 165-run defeat.