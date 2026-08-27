The Asian Games 2026 is scheduled to start on September 19, and ahead of the marquee event, concerns have been raised about the facilities in Nisshin, a city located east of Nagoya in Japan. The Indian Express reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are not fully satisfied with the arrangements at Korogi Athletic Park, which will host the cricket matches. The venue was a baseball ground until recently and has only hosted a limited number of cricket matches.

The quality of the pitch, dressing room facilities and the size of hotel rooms are among the major concerns. Pitch And Dressing Rooms Raise Concerns The issue was reportedly first raised by the PCB during an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting earlier this month. Other major cricket boards have also expressed concerns about the facilities ahead of the Asian Games.

The ACC is now expected to send representatives to Japan to inspect the venue and accommodation arrangements. “It is a very rudimentary ground, and there remains a question mark over the quality of the pitch. It has been laid very recently and, apart from one tournament, that too in May, hasn’t been tested much. There are no proper dressing rooms as well,” a source told The Indian Express. Korogi Athletic Park was previously used as a baseball ground. It hosted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in May, which was one of the few cricket tournaments played at the venue. The pitch was reportedly on the bouncier side during that tournament. There will be considerable interest in how it performs when top international bowlers, including India’s Jasprit Bumrah, take the field.

Hotel Rooms Also A Concern The concerns are not limited to the cricket ground. Accommodation for the players has also become a talking point. Two players are expected to share one room, but the rooms are reportedly quite small. There may not be enough space for both players to move around comfortably, especially when they have their cricket kitbags with them. The BCCI has also taken up the matter with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Asian Games organising committee. An IOA official said the organisation does not deal with the technical aspects of individual sports and has therefore asked the BCCI to speak directly with the organising committee. The Asian Games organisers have not yet commented on the concerns. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Sonal Dinusha Creates History In India Test, Becomes First Asian To Achieve Rare Feat India To Play Practice Games Before Asian Games India’s men’s cricket team, led by Shreyas Iyer, will begin its Asian Games campaign on September 28. The team is expected to arrive in Japan around September 14 or 15. To get used to the local conditions, the Indian side will play two games against club teams before facing Japan in another practice match. ALSO READ: Dravid, Sehwag Included As BCCI Announce India U19 Squad For Australia Series: Check Details India’s first match in the tournament will be a quarterfinal. The women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin its campaign earlier than the men’s side. Both Indian teams are expected to travel to Nagoya together around September 14 or 15 as preparations continue for the Asian Games.

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