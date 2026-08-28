India missed out on a series clean sweep after the second Test against Sri Lanka ended in a draw in Colombo. The match turned into a tough four-day battle, with Indian batters Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant sharing pictures of the injuries and marks they picked up while playing and fielding in demanding conditions.

Sri Lanka put up a determined fight after being asked to follow on. Sonal Dinusha was at the centre of their resistance, scoring two centuries and making the Indian bowlers and fielders work extremely hard. His efforts helped Sri Lanka avoid defeat and denied India a clean sweep.

For much of the Test, the Indian players were kept busy on the field as Sri Lanka continued to bat for long periods. Apart from rain breaks and the scheduled end of play, there was little time for the Indian players to relax.

ALSO READ: PCB ‘Threatened’ To Stop Pakistan Players From Taking Field Over Imran Khan Sons’ Interview At Lord’s: Reports Padikkal had an especially memorable series. He scored two centuries and was named the 'Player of the Series'. With Sai Sudharsan unavailable due to injury, Padikkal also made the number three position his own. After spending long hours on the field each day, Padikkal was left with what looked like a "tattoo" of his name and jersey number on his back. He shared a picture of it on Instagram, along with several other moments from India's tour of Sri Lanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devdutt Padikkal (@devpadikkal19) The left-hander finished the series as India's highest run-scorer. He made 328 runs in three innings at an average of 109.33, including two centuries, with his highest score being 117. Across his first four Tests, Padikkal has now scored 418 runs in six innings at an average of 69.66, with two centuries and one fifty. ALSO READ: 'We're Going To New Zealand...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on India’s WTC Qualification Hopes After Colombo Draw Pant also had a physical reminder of the demanding Test. The wicketkeeper-batter was struck on his shoulder during the match and later shared a picture of the injury on Instagram, calling it a "little souvenir". He had to spend time on the bench, with Dhruv Jurel taking over the wicketkeeping duties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) Pant ended the series as the fifth-highest run-scorer for India, collecting 168 runs in three innings at an average of 56.00. He also scored at a strike rate of more than 76, with two half-centuries and a best score of 66. How the Test unfolded India won the toss and chose to bat first. Padikkal led the way with a 117-run knock from 193 balls, hitting 12 fours. Jurel remained unbeaten on 115 from 177 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Pant added 63 from 89 deliveries, while captain Gill scored 50 from 108 balls. Their contributions helped India reach 503/9 before declaring. Asitha Fernando was Sri Lanka's most successful bowler, finishing with four wickets. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 290 in their first innings. Dinusha scored his second century of the match, making 103 from 162 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Pasindu Sooriyabandara also played a valuable innings of 80 from 133 balls, hitting nine fours.

For India, Prasidh Krishna and Suthar claimed three wickets each. Sri Lanka were asked to follow on and were reduced to 218/6. India looked close to forcing a result, but Dinusha once again stood between them and victory. He put together a crucial 112-run partnership with Keshara Nuwantha, who made 46 from 150 balls. Dinusha remained unbeaten on 133 from 264 deliveries, reaching his third century of the series. Sri Lanka's lower order also showed plenty of patience, spending valuable time at the crease and helping Dinusha keep India at bay. The hosts eventually finished on 429/9, leaving India with no time to force a win.

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