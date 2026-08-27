Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 133 did more than rescue Sri Lanka from a 0-2 series defeat. His superb knock also denied India a chance to collect 12 crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points in Colombo. India had done almost everything right for most of the second Test. After declaring at 503/9, they bowled Sri Lanka out for 290 and took a 213-run first-innings lead. They then enforced the follow-on and went into the fifth day with a strong chance of completing another big win.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha’s Heroics Force Draw In 2nd Test As India Win Series 1-0 But Sri Lanka had other plans. Dinusha stood firm as India’s bowlers tried everything to break the partnership and force a result. His unbeaten 133 helped Sri Lanka bat out the final day and secure a draw. India still won the two-match series 1-0 after their 165-run victory in the first Test in Galle, but the Colombo draw cost them an important opportunity in the WTC race.

WTC Points Table After India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test The draw has left India fifth in the WTC 2025-27 standings with 68 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 51.51%. A win in Colombo would have given India 12 points instead of four. Their PCT would have gone up to 63.33%, which would have taken them above Bangladesh into fourth place. ALSO READ: Sonal Dinusha Creates History With Century In Both Innings Against India, Joins Duleep Mendis, Aravinda de Silva The current WTC table stands as follows: Australia – 10 Tests, 8 wins, 2 defeats – 96 points, 80.00% PCT South Africa – 4 Tests, 3 wins, 1 defeat – 36 points, 75.00% PCT New Zealand – 6 Tests, 4 wins, 1 defeat, 1 draw – 52 points, 72.22% PCT Bangladesh – 6 Tests, 3 wins, 2 defeats, 1 draw – 40 points, 55.56% PCT India – 11 Tests, 5 wins, 4 defeats, 2 draws – 68 points, 51.51% PCT Sri Lanka – 6 Tests, 1 win, 2 defeats, 3 draws – 24 points, 33.33% PCT England – 14 Tests, 5 wins, 8 defeats, 1 draw – 50 points, 29.76% PCT West Indies – 12 Tests, 2 wins, 8 defeats, 2 draws – 30 points, 20.83% PCT Pakistan – 7 Tests, 2 wins, 5 defeats – 16 points, 19.05% PCT How Much Did India Lose By Drawing The Colombo Test? The difference is simple: India got only four points for the draw instead of the 12 they would have received for a win.

That means they missed out on eight points from the match itself. More importantly, a victory would have given their PCT a major boost and pushed them into fourth place. India had Sri Lanka on the ropes after taking a massive first-innings lead, but Dinusha changed the game with his patience and determination. The hosts’ lower order also played an important role, but it was Dinusha who remained at the crease until the end and made the difference.

For India, it was a frustrating end to what had looked like a dominant Test. How Many Tests will India play before WTC final? The good news for India is that their WTC campaign is far from over. They have seven Tests remaining in the 2025-27 cycle, two away Tests in New Zealand followed by a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy home series against Australia. That gives India plenty of opportunities to improve their position. However, their margin for error has become smaller after the Colombo draw. India currently sit behind Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh. While Australia have already built a big lead at the top, the teams below them still have plenty of cricket left and their PCTs can change quickly. India therefore need a strong finish rather than simply collecting a few wins here and there. What Happens If India Win Six Of Their Last Seven Tests? If India win six of their remaining seven Tests, they would finish the cycle with 140 points and a PCT of 64.81%, assuming the other result is a defeat.

That would put them in a strong position to challenge for a place in the WTC final. However, six wins would not automatically guarantee qualification. India also need to keep an eye on the results of Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The situation becomes even better if India manage to win all seven remaining Tests. A perfect 7-0 finish would take India to 152 points and a PCT of 70.37%. That would give them a very strong chance of reaching the final, although their qualification would still depend on how the other contenders perform. New Zealand Tests Will Be Crucial India’s next WTC assignment will be in New Zealand, where they have two Tests to play. Those matches could have a major impact on the qualification race. India cannot afford to drop too many points there, especially with New Zealand currently sitting third with a PCT of 72.22%. Winning the series in New Zealand would give India a significant boost and could also directly hurt one of their main competitors. A poor result, on the other hand, would put even more pressure on India before their five-Test series against Australia. Australia Series Could Decide India’s WTC Fate After New Zealand, India will face Australia in a five-Test home series. Australia are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the WTC table with an 80% PCT. They have won eight of their 10 Tests in the current cycle. That makes the series a huge challenge for India, but it is also a major opportunity. A strong result against Australia would not only give India valuable points but could also prevent the table-toppers from increasing their lead. If India can win a majority of those five Tests, their WTC qualification chances could improve dramatically. India Have Little Room For Error The Colombo Test has shown just how important every result can be in the WTC. India had a match-winning position but could not finish the job. Instead of 12 points, they came away with four. One such result will not end their campaign. Even if India lose one of their final seven Tests but win the other six, they would still finish on 64.81% PCT. The bigger concern would be if India suffer multiple defeats or settle for several draws. With seven Tests still remaining, India are very much alive in the WTC qualification race. But from here, the equation is straightforward: win as many matches as possible, avoid unnecessary points being dropped and hope the results elsewhere go their way.