India won the two-match series 1-0, but the result in Colombo did not help their WTC campaign much. They are currently fifth in the points table with five wins and a points percentage of 51.52. With seven Tests still left in the cycle, India will need a strong run from here, although even winning all seven may not be enough to guarantee a place in the final.

India looked on course for another win after taking a 213-run first-innings lead and enforcing the follow-on. However, Sonal Dinusha’ s unbeaten 133 helped Sri Lanka fight back and save the second Test on Thursday.

Shubman Gill believes India still have a chance of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final despite the disappointing draw against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

India’s next challenge will come against New Zealand in November. The two teams will play two Tests before India take on Australia in a five-match series next year.

Gill admitted that the New Zealand series will be an important one for India as they look to keep their WTC campaign alive.

“We’re going to New Zealand in November, so that will be a good series for us. Then we’ve got a good home series coming up. Hopefully, if we have a good New Zealand series, as long as we have a chance, we always keep believing. Hopefully, we’ll make it to the finals,” Shubman said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shubman Gill on what India could've done

India had put themselves in a strong position after bowling Sri Lanka out for 290 in their first innings. The visitors then enforced the follow-on, hoping to wrap up the match and complete a 2-0 series win.

But Sri Lanka refused to give in.

Dinusha led the fight with his unbeaten century, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored 92. Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara also played important knocks as the hosts managed to stay at the crease and take the game towards a draw.

Sri Lanka eventually declared their second innings at 429/9, leaving India with very little time to force a result.

Gill felt there was not much India could have changed despite spending long hours on the field.

“Honestly, nothing. We fielded for about 250 overs over three consecutive days, and I think we did everything we could. They played brilliantly. Their batters played really well, showed a lot of skill and had a little bit of luck going their way. So, I don’t think we could have done anything differently,” Shubman added.