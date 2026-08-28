India could send a second-string, or ‘B’ team, for the upcoming Asian Games cricket tournament in Japan. The move is being considered because the BCCI and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) are reportedly unhappy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan.

According to a BCCI source, the board plans to send an observer to Japan to check the arrangements. The observer will prepare a report after inspecting the facilities. If the conditions are not considered good enough for the players, the BCCI could decide to send a ‘B’ team instead of the full-strength squad.

The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19. The men’s cricket competition is scheduled from September 24 to October 3, while the women’s tournament will take place from September 17 to 22.

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“The BCCI and ACC are not happy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan, and the board will send an observer there. The observer will submit a report, and if the arrangements are not up to the mark, we could consider sending a B team,” the source told ANI.

The main concerns reportedly involve the dressing rooms and washrooms. The dressing rooms have been set up in tents, while the washrooms are around 500 metres away. The size of the hotel rooms is also said to be a concern.

India won the men’s cricket gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The final against Afghanistan was washed out, and India were declared winners because of their higher seeding.

For the upcoming tournament, India had initially named a strong squad. Shreyas Iyer was picked as captain, with several senior players also included.