Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal has not given up hope of a long-delayed home white-ball series against India materialising at some point, saying that both the countries are continuing to look for a window despite their hectic schedules.

In a conversation with Youtube channel ''Not Out Norman'', the BCB chief admitted that the three ODIs and three T20Is will not happen in September as originally planned.

India have a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the same window beginning September 13.

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"That it (India series) won''t happen hasn''t been decided yet," Tamim said.

"Both boards are very sincere that this thing happens. Both BCCI and BCB are looking at windows as well, which time what can be done. Roughly a date, around which we are also thinking whether it can be done at this time or not.