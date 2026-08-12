Sundar was already ruled out of the first Test in Galle, which starts on Saturday, August 15. He was initially selected only for the second Test as the team management hoped he would recover in time. However, his chances of making it to Sri Lanka now appear slim.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar likely to miss the second Test against Sri Lanka as well as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to a report by The Times of India.

The report said the Centre of Excellence (CoE) and the Indian team management are expected to take a cautious approach with Sundar. India are already dealing with several injury concerns, with at least five first-team players currently recovering at the CoE.

“At this moment, the chances of Washington going to Sri Lanka are very slim. The team management has been told to plan accordingly. The BCCI medical team is wary of pushing him into a Test,” a source told The Times of India.

The source also pointed out that some players have suffered setbacks after returning from injuries. Sundar was picked for the second Test with the understanding that his recovery could go down to the wire.

If Sundar is eventually ruled out, the selectors are not expected to name a replacement. India have already finalised their 15-member squad, and Sundar was effectively the 16th member because of his injury situation.

“It needs to be assessed if it will be worthwhile to send him for a Test without any game time. A thorough assessment will be done next week,” the source added.

India are already set to miss three key players during the Sri Lanka Test series. Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan have been ruled out of the entire series, while Sundar is currently unavailable for the opening Test.

The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15, with Sundar’s fitness set to be assessed before a final decision is made on his availability for the second match.