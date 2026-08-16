Bangladesh have strengthened their position in the World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after securing a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test in Darwin.

The result has given Bangladesh a major boost in the race for the 2027 World Test Championship final, while Australia remain at the top of the standings despite suffering a damaging defeat on home soil.

Australia now have 84 points from nine matches, with seven wins and two defeats. Their points percentage (PCT) stands at 77.77.

However, their lead at the top has been reduced, with South Africa and New Zealand now firmly in the race for the top spots.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Stun Australia In Darwin, Secure Historic 9-Wicket Test Victory

WTC Points Table After Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points PCT (%) 1 Australia 9 7 2 0 84 77.77 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 4 Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 40 66.67 5 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 20 41.67 7 England 13 4 8 1 38 24.36 8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 16 22.22 9 West Indies 12 2 8 2 30 20.83

Australia Still Hold Top Spot

Australia continue to occupy the No. 1 position, but their defeat against Bangladesh has made the WTC race much tighter.

Pat Cummins' side had established a strong position at the top of the table after a series of impressive results. However, the nine-wicket loss in Darwin has given their rivals renewed hope.