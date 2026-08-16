- Bangladesh moved up to fourth in the WTC standings after their historic win over Australia.
- Australia remain top despite their nine-wicket defeat in Darwin.
- Bangladesh’s points percentage rose to 66.67%, while Australia’s dropped to 77.77%.
Bangladesh have strengthened their position in the World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after securing a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test in Darwin.
The result has given Bangladesh a major boost in the race for the 2027 World Test Championship final, while Australia remain at the top of the standings despite suffering a damaging defeat on home soil.
Australia now have 84 points from nine matches, with seven wins and two defeats. Their points percentage (PCT) stands at 77.77.
However, their lead at the top has been reduced, with South Africa and New Zealand now firmly in the race for the top spots.
ALSO READ: Bangladesh Stun Australia In Darwin, Secure Historic 9-Wicket Test Victory
WTC Points Table After Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PCT (%)
|1
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|84
|77.77
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|75.00
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|5
|3
|1
|1
|40
|66.67
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|30
|20.83
Australia Still Hold Top Spot
Australia continue to occupy the No. 1 position, but their defeat against Bangladesh has made the WTC race much tighter.
Pat Cummins' side had established a strong position at the top of the table after a series of impressive results. However, the nine-wicket loss in Darwin has given their rivals renewed hope.
With a PCT of 77.77, Australia remain narrowly ahead of South Africa, who are on 75.00, while New Zealand are close behind at 72.22.
Bangladesh Make Major Move
Bangladesh's victory has taken them to fourth place with 40 points and a PCT of 66.67.
The result is particularly significant because it came against Australia away from home. Bangladesh entered the Test as the lower-ranked side but produced an outstanding performance to register one of the biggest wins in their recent Test history.
They now sit ahead of India, Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan and the West Indies in the standings.
South Africa And New Zealand Keep Pressure On Australia
South Africa remain second with a 75.00 PCT despite having played only four matches.
New Zealand are third with 52 points from six matches and a PCT of 72.22. Their strong position means Australia cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they want to remain in control of the qualification race.
ALSO READ: IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2: Rain Delays Start of Play in Galle, Here's Why
India Face An Uphill Battle
India remain fifth in the table with 52 points from nine matches.
The team has four wins, four defeats and one draw, leaving them with a PCT of 48.15.
That puts India well behind the leading contenders at this stage of the cycle. They will need a significant improvement in results in their remaining fixtures if they are to challenge for a place in the 2027 WTC final.