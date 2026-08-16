Rain once again disrupted the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka as the start of Day 2 was delayed at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday. India were scheduled to resume their first innings at 9:45 AM IST, 15 minutes earlier than the usual start to make up for the overs lost on the opening day. However, persistent showers in Galle meant the players could not take the field at the scheduled time.

The ground remained under covers as the rain continued, leaving India waiting to resume their dominant batting display from Saturday. ALSO READ: ODI World Cup 2027 Start Date Revealed, ICC Picks This Special Day For Tournament Opener Why Was IND vs SL Day 2 Start Delayed? The start of play was delayed because of heavy rain showers in Galle. The weather had already caused multiple interruptions on the opening day, and conditions did not improve enough for the umpires to begin the second day's proceedings on time.

Update from Galle 🏟️



Start of play on Day 2 has been delayed due to rain.



Stay tuned for further updates.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/M9LVyCAp8y#TeamIndia | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/G1J2viiQoJ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2026 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also confirmed the delay, posting an update on social media that the start of Day 2 had been pushed back because of rain. Ground staff were working to get the playing area ready, but the continuing showers made it difficult to make the conditions suitable for cricket.

India In Command After Day 1 Despite the weather interruptions, India enjoyed an excellent opening day in Galle and finished on 288/2 after 73 overs. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first in what is also India's 600th Test match. Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a positive start before being run out for 32, while captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16. The major highlight, however, was Devdutt Padikkal's maiden Test century. Devdutt Padikkal Steals The Show Padikkal produced a composed and confident innings on his return to Test cricket, remaining unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls. The left-hander struck 12 fours and a six during his impressive knock and became the first Indian left-hander since Sourav Ganguly in 2002 to score a Test century at No. 3. Padikkal also shared a massive 150-run partnership with KL Rahul, putting India firmly in control of the contest. KL Rahul Retires Hurt After 77 Rahul was another major contributor on the opening day, scoring a patient 77 from 162 balls. The experienced opener looked well set before cramps forced him to retire hurt in the final session. He had played a key role in India's 150-run partnership with Padikkal before leaving the field for treatment. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak later provided an encouraging update, saying Rahul was fine and that the issue was related to cramps rather than a serious injury. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test Century On India Return vs Sri Lanka In 1st Test, Achieves Major Feat More Rain Could Be A Concern The biggest concern for both teams now is the weather. Day 1 itself was heavily affected by rain, with only 73 overs possible before bad light and showers brought an early end to proceedings. The second day was brought forward by 15 minutes in an attempt to recover some of the lost time.

However, with rain continuing into Sunday morning, there is a real possibility of further interruptions during the day.