Devdutt Padikkal marked his return to India’s playing XI with a century in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15. Padikkal reached his hundred in 134 balls, hitting nine fours and a six during his impressive innings. He also became the first Indian batter at No. 3 since captain Shubman Gill to score a Test century at the position.

This was Padikkal’s first Test appearance since the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November 2024. He was also part of India’s squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan but did not make the playing XI, with B. Sai Sudharsan getting the nod instead.

Padikkal made an immediate impact in Galle, hitting a four off the very first ball he faced against Keshara Nuwantha. He continued to bat positively and looked comfortable throughout his innings. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 1st Test: KL Rahul In Pain As Cramps Force Him Off Field, India Face Major Injury Scare In Galle Test He also shared a big 150-run partnership with his Karnataka teammate KL Rahul. The pair faced 255 balls together and helped India take control of the game. However, soon after the tea, KL Rahul was forced to leave the field as he appeared to be struggling with his right hand.

Rahul received treatment in the dressing room but continued to be in discomfort. He was seen grimacing in pain as Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva tried to stretch his right hand. The India batter then appeared to suffer cramps in his left hand as well, between his middle and ring fingers. He was also seen limping and appeared to be struggling with cramps in different parts of his body. ALSO READ: Not VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-Winning Teammate Emerges As Contender To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Selector With Rahul unable to continue, he left the field and returned to the dressing room. Shubman Gill came out to replace him at the crease. India are aiming to win the two-match series against Sri Lanka and collect important points in the race to qualify for the World Test Championship final.