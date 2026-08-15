Veteran India opener KL Rahul was forced to leave the field after suffering from cramps during the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

Rahul had looked in good touch on Day 1 and had scored 77 runs. He also put together a 150-run partnership for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal, who was unbeaten on 84.

However, the partnership came to an end shortly after the tea break when Rahul returned to the field and appeared to be struggling with his right hand.

Rahul received treatment in the dressing room but continued to be in discomfort. He was seen grimacing in pain as Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva tried to stretch his right hand.

The India batter then appeared to suffer cramps in his left hand as well, between his middle and ring fingers. He was also seen limping and appeared to be struggling with cramps in different parts of his body.

With Rahul unable to continue, he left the field and returned to the dressing room. Shubman Gill came out to replace him at the crease.

Coming back to the 1st Test, Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul continued to strengthen India’s position as the visitors reached 197/1 at tea on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

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Padikkal was unbeaten on 84, while Rahul was not out on 77. The pair had added 150 runs for the second wicket and remained unbeaten when the tea break was called.

Padikkal faced 122 balls and hit seven fours and a six during his knock. Rahul, meanwhile, scored his 77 runs from 162 deliveries, including nine fours and a six.

The second session was delayed by more than an hour because of rain and a wet outfield. India had resumed the session at 101/1 and did not lose a wicket before tea.