The upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup is reportedly set to start on October 02, which is also celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India. According to Cricbuzz reports, discussions are underway to start the tournament on this date, although the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet officially announced the schedule.

The decision to open the World Cup on Gandhi Jayanti would carry a strong historical message. Mahatma Gandhi spent 21 years in South Africa before returning to India and becoming one of the country's most important leaders in the independence movement. Starting the tournament on his birth anniversary could therefore serve as a symbolic message of peace, unity and non-violence.

The latest plan represents a change from the earlier schedule. The original plan was reportedly to hold warm-up games during the first week of October, with the main tournament beginning on October 8.

Under the revised plan, practice matches could be moved to the final days of September. This would allow the main competition to start on October 2.

The final is expected to be played on Sunday, November 21, meaning the 2027 ODI World Cup could run for around 50 days.

The tournament will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, giving fans across the three countries the chance to watch the world's top ODI teams in action.

12 Cities Set to Host World Cup Matches

The 2027 World Cup is expected to be played across 12 venues in the three host countries.

South Africa

South Africa will have the largest share of matches, with eight venues:

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Newlands, Cape Town

Kingsmead, Durban

St George's Park, Gqeberha

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Boland Park, Paarl

Buffalo Park, East London

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is expected to host matches at three venues:

Harare Sports Club, Harare

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium, Victoria Falls

Namibia

Namibia will have one venue:

Namibia's national cricket ground in Windhoek.

These venues are expected to give the tournament a mix of traditional cricket grounds and newer international facilities.

New Format Planned for the 2027 World Cup

The 2027 ODI World Cup is also expected to feature a different competition format.

The tournament will reportedly begin with a three-team Super Series, with the lowest-ranked team eliminated. The winner will then join the main competition, bringing the field to 12 teams.

The 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six. Teams will play round-robin matches within their groups, with the best sides moving into the next stage, known as the Super Seven.

The tournament will then move into the knockout stage, with the semi-finals followed by the final.

Teams Already in the World Cup

Ten teams have already secured their places in the tournament, according to the reported qualification picture.

They include hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, along with:

India

Australia

New Zealand

Pakistan

England

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

The remaining places will be decided through the qualification process.

A 10-team qualifying tournament is expected to take place early in 2027. Teams such as Namibia, West Indies and Ireland are among those expected to compete for a place in the World Cup.