As a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Gha Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga’ campaign, PM Modi has urged each citizen of India to hoist the national flag and celebrate the 80th Independence Day of India with utmost pride and patriotism in their hearts. However, have you ever wondered why the national flag is hoisted on Independence Day and unfurled on Republic Day? Know the difference here.

What Is The Difference Between Flag Hoisting And Flag Unfurling?

Here's something many people don't know. On Independence Day, the flag is hoisted. On Republic Day, it is unfurled. These are not the same action.

Aspect Flag Hoisting (Independence Day) Flag Unfurling (Republic Day) Starting position Flag is folded at the bottom of the pole Flag is folded and tied at the top of the pole Movement Flag moves upward as it's raised Flag stays at the top, no upward movement Action Pulled up with a rope, then it opens Untied and opened right at the top Symbolism A new nation rising to freedom An already-established nation showing strength Occasion August 15, marking freedom in 1947 January 26, marking the Constitution taking effect Feel Movement and journey Stillness and confidence What Is Hoisting The National Flag? Hoisting means the flag starts folded at the bottom of the pole. It is then pulled up using a rope. As it climbs, it unfolds on its own. This symbolises a young, rising nation. On August 15, 1947, India was newly free. The flag rising from the bottom represents that fresh start.

ALSO READ: Happy Independence Day 2026: 35+ Quotes And Slogans By Brave Freedom Fighters Of India What Is Unfurling The National Flag? Unfurling, on the other hand, is different. The flag is already tied at the top of the pole, fully folded. It is then unfolded, or unfurled, right there at the top. There is no upward movement. This symbolises a nation that is already established. India already had its Constitution and its freedom by Republic Day.

Hoisting the national flag and unfurling the national flag both tell a different story. On Independence Day, which marks the birth of a free nation, the flag rises, just like the country did. Republic Day marks the strength of an already independent India. The flag simply opens up at the top, showing confidence and stability. It's a small detail. But it carries deep meaning.

ALSO READ: Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Registration: Check How To Upload Selfie And Download Certificate Here What Is Ghar Ghar Tiranga Campaign? The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is not just about a flag. It is about connection. It turns a national symbol into a personal one. It reminds people of the sacrifices behind India's freedom. This year, as India marks 80 years of independence, the message feels bigger. PM Modi's appeal is not just political, rather emotional, as he calls every citizen to feel part of the nation's story.