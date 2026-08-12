Independence Day Quotes 2026: On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day of India in 2026, let us pay tribute to the courage, sacrifices and indomitable spirit of the men and women who fought hard for the freedom of our nation. Powerful quotes and slogans by Indian freedom fighters are simple yet profound. They are eternal and relevant and serve as a timeless reminder of patriotism.

Here is a list of more than 35 quotes and slogans by the brave freedom fighters of India on the basic principles of unity, freedom, and responsibility of every citizen toward the country. May these quotes inspire you on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day 2026: 35+ Quotes And Slogans By Freedom Fighters 1. “Manpower without Unity is not a strength unless it is harmonised and united properly; then it becomes a spiritual power.” - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 2. If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” - Ashfaqullah Khan 3. “Satyamev Jayate” - Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya 4. Vande Mataram” -Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay 5. “Araam Haraam hai” - Jawaharlal Nehru 6. “Vande Mataram!” - Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay 7. “Blood and tears are going to be our lot, whether we like them or not. Our blood and tears will flow; maybe the parched soil of India needs them so that the fine flower of freedom may grow again.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

8. “When a man is in doubt what to do, he goes wherever he happens to be first called.”-Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay 9. “Humne Ghutne Tekkar Roti Mangi Kintu Pathar Mile” ALSO READ: Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Registration: Check How To Upload Selfie And Download Certificate Here 10. Sare jahan se achha Hindustan hamara - Muhammad Iqbal 11. “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai” - Ram Prasad Bismil 12. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan- Lal Bahadur Shastri 13. “The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.” -Lal Bahadur Shastri 14. “True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means.” -Lal Bahadur Shastri 15. "We shall overcome, and success will be ours in the future; the future belongs to us." - Savitribai Phule Mahatma Gandhi Quotes On Freedom 16. “Do or Die!” - Mahatma Gandhi 17. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err. It passes my comprehension how human beings, be they ever so experienced and able, can delight in depriving other human beings of that precious right.” Mahatma Gandhi Quotes For Independence Day (Image Credit: Canva) 18. “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” 19. “Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state becomes lawless or corrupt.” 20. “You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.” ALSO READ: 25+ Independence Day 2026 Board Decoration Ideas For A Patriotic 15th August Celebration Bhagat Singh Quotes And Slogans 21. “Inquilab Zindabad!” 22. “They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.” 23. “‘Revolution’ does not necessarily involve sanguinary strife nor is there any place in it for individual vendetta. It is not the cult of the bomb and the pistol. By ‘Revolution’ we mean that the present order of things, which is based on manifest injustice, must change.”

Subhas Chandra Bose Quotes On India's Freedom 24. “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom!” 25. “Jai Hind!” 26. “Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.” 27. “It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength.” 28. “Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi dunga!” 29. “Freedom is not given – it is taken.” Bal Gangadhar Tilak's Famous Freedom Slogans 30. “Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it!” 31. “Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya, and the branches are swadeshi and boycott.” Sarojini Naidu Quotes On India And Patriotism 32. “A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." Chandrashekhar Azad's Inspiring Words 33. “I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality, and brotherhood.” 34. "Azad hi rahe hain, Azad hi rahenge!" 35. "If someone is not devoted to the nation, then his life is a waste." 36. “We will face the bullets of the enemies; we are free and will remain free” Chandra Shekhar Azad (Image Created By Canva And Gemini) 37. “Hriday mein jiske desh prem aur lahu mein swatantrata ki unmeed thi, Bharat Maa ka veer putra vo Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Tha.” 38. “Chingari azadi ki sulagti mere jism mein han. inquilab ki jwalayen lipati mere badan mein han. maut jahan jannat ho yah baat mere vatan mein hai. kurbani ka jajba jinda mere kafan mein hai.” 39. “A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights.” These slogans and quotes by India’s freedom fighters do not just remind us of the glorious past of our nation; they still serve as a powerful reminder of the unity, equality and responsibility of the very principles that countless lives have been sacrificed for.

As we celebrate the 2026 Independence Day, let these words motivate us in building an even better India. Share these quotes with your peers in your classes and conversations – so that the legacy of sacrifice leads to a better future ahead.

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