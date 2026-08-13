Independence Day: With just two days remaining in the Independence Day celebrations, security has been heightened in the key regions of Delhi. The state police have put up posters of 19 most wanted terrorists at various sites, warning that they pose a threat to the nation. Apart from this, extra officials have been deployed at the crowded markets and near public places to ensure safety.

Tight Security In Chandni Chowk Earlier on Wednesday, additional police deployments and monitoring arrangements were seen at crowded spaces, including Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, and Sarojini Nagar Market. However, security arrangements in crowded markets like Gandhi Nagar and Karol Bagh appeared to be the same as on normal days.

The Delhi Police, while providing details, stated that extra CCTV cameras have been placed at these regions to monitor the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation on August 15.

ALSO READ: Noida Traffic Advisory For I-Day: Diversions In Place At DND, Chilla Border, Kalindi Kunj From Aug 14 | Details The state police have made special security arrangements in the Chandni Chowk market in front of the Red Fort and other nearby regions. However, enough arrangements were not witnessed at the Gandhi Market, where the streets are narrow and the region is usually crowded.

The police stated that the entire police station area is being monitored, adding that the officials are also patrolling the market multiple times a day. The authorities further stated that the footage from CCTV cameras installed there is also being monitored.

Arrangements At Sarojini Nagar Market Along with the officials of the Delhi Police, paramilitary forces have also been deployed at the Sarojini Nagar Market in view of Independence Day. Police personnel were seen stationed at the main entrance of the Central Market, and no one was allowed to enter without a check. In addition to metal detector searches at the gate, soldiers were also deployed in the market.