- Traffic diversions at DND, Chilla, Kalindi Kunj borders.
- It is effective from August 14 for Independence Day celebrations.
- Use Noida-Greater Noida, Eastern Peripheral Expressways as alternatives.
If you are planning to travel to any part of Delhi on Thursday or visit a tourist destination, make sure you check the traffic police’s diversion plan before leaving home.
In view of the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort, traffic diversions will be implemented on several major routes during rehearsals for the Indian Armed Forces’ parade and salute, as well as cultural and national programmes.
According to DCP (Traffic) Abhay Kumar Mishra, the diversions will come into effect at 10 pm. on Wednesday and remain in place until the programme concludes on Thursday. Similarly, traffic diversions will be implemented from 10 p.m. on Friday until the programme concludes on Saturday afternoon.
To help commuters deal with traffic-related issues, the traffic police have issued a helpline number: 9971009001.
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Noida Traffic Advisory For Independence Day: Diversion Plan for Those Travelling to Delhi
Chilla Red Light (Border): Vehicles will be diverted at the border, where drivers will take a U-turn and proceed via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway towards their destinations.
DND (Border): Vehicles will be diverted at the toll plaza and asked to take a U-turn. They will then proceed via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
Kalindi Kunj-Yamuna Border: Vehicles will be diverted from the underpass intersection and routed via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
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Vehicles coming from the Yamuna Expressway towards the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Drivers will be directed from Zero Point towards Pari Chowk, P-3 Kasna and Sirsa, before joining the Eastern Peripheral Expressway towards their destinations.
Yamuna Expressway: Vehicles will be diverted from the Falaida Cut and Rabupura via the service road towards Galgotia and Gautam Buddha University. From there, they will be routed via Pusta Tiraha and C.L. Chowk towards Kasna, before being directed onto the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.