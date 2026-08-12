If you are planning to travel to any part of Delhi on Thursday or visit a tourist destination, make sure you check the traffic police’s diversion plan before leaving home.

In view of the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort, traffic diversions will be implemented on several major routes during rehearsals for the Indian Armed Forces’ parade and salute, as well as cultural and national programmes.

According to DCP (Traffic) Abhay Kumar Mishra, the diversions will come into effect at 10 pm. on Wednesday and remain in place until the programme concludes on Thursday. Similarly, traffic diversions will be implemented from 10 p.m. on Friday until the programme concludes on Saturday afternoon.