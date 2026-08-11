Delhi-NCR Traffic Update: In a major update for the commuters of Delhi-NCR, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), which was closed due to the Kanwar Yatra, will reopen for vehicular use at 6 pm on Tuesday. The re-opening of the key expressway is likely to significantly benefit the commuters of Noida and Ghaziabad. Apart from the, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, other major diversions in the city are also expected to end by the night hours today.

Major Relief For Commuters As per the reports, traffic is expected to resume as usual on most routes from Wednesday morning, providing major relief to the commuters of Delhi and nearby regions. The vehicular movement between the Gaushala underpass and the Jassipura turn was halted on Tuesday due to Shivratri. With opening of the other key routes, the vehicular movement between these regions is also expected to begin from Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Alert: Heavy Rain And Kanwar Yatra Restrictions Snarl NH-9; Advisory Issued The officials, while providing details, stated that the reopening of these key routes will reduce vehicular pressure on the routes like Dhobi Ghat ROB. DCP Traffic Triguna Bisen stated that preparations are underway to reopen the DME at 6 pm today. He further assured that other diversions imposed due to the Kanwar Yatra will also be lifted by Tuesday night.

Congestion On NH-9 Apart from this, the officials stated that normal traffic is expected to resume on most major routes by Wednesday. Earlier today, the National Highway 9 witnessed severe traffic congestion due to the restrictions and heavy rainfall. However, the commuters will have multiple travel options in the coming days with the opening of the key routes.

The continuous intense rainfall in Delhi and nearby cities, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad has caused waterlogging in the lower regions. As per the weather department, the capital city is expected to witness more rain in the coming days. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly.