- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Wed, 12 Aug 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Schools to remain closed on August 12 due to heavy rainfall.
- Order applies to all government and private schools.
- Holiday only for students; staff must report.
Bhopal School Holiday: In view of the continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days in the capital, the district administration has declared one more day of holiday for schools. As per the order issued by the District Education Officer's office on August 11, 2026, schools from nursery to Class 12 will remain closed on August 12, 2026.
The order applies to all schools operating in the district, regardless of their governing board, and comes amid worsening waterlogging and flood-like conditions across the city.
Order Applicable To All Government And Private Schools
As per the order issued by the Bhopal District Education Officer, all government, private, and grant-aided schools operating in the district will remain closed on August 12, 2026. The order will apply to schools affiliated with all boards, including MPBSE, CBSE, and ICSE.
The District Education Officer's order clarifies that the holiday is only for students. All teachers and staff members will be required to report to school as usual.
Strict Instructions Issued To Schools
The District Education Officer has also directed that in schools where reaching the premises is risky due to heavy rainfall, flooding, blocked routes, or swollen rivers and drains, no teacher or staff member should be called in merely to mark attendance. This order has been implemented with immediate effect.
Over 8 Inches Of Rain In Two Days
Heavy rainfall has continued in Bhopal for the past two days, with more than 8 inches of rain recorded within 48 hours. Due to the intense rainfall, all schools in Bhopal were also kept closed on August 11.
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Keep Children Safe During Heavy Rain
Parents should keep children away from flooded areas, drainage channels, rivers, streams and waterlogged roads. They should also ensure children remain informed about any further school-related announcements. The district order specifically states that teachers and employees should not be forced to risk their lives reaching schools where access is dangerous because of heavy rain or other hazards.