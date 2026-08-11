MP School Holiday: As per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across Panna, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Indore, Khandwa, Guna, Morena, Sheopur, Ujjain, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Umaria, Chhindwara, and Katni. Although state authorities have not announced any school holiday for August 12, the local authorities will monitor the weather conditions closely and accordingly make decisions. For now, all schools, colleges, and universities will run as per the prescribed curriculum.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Tomorrow: Will Schools, Colleges Remain Closed On August 12? Check Details Here Schools To Remain Open Tomorrow All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and anganwadi centres across the state, will run normally. No official announcement has been made regarding school closures for August 12. If the weather conditions deteriorate, the local authorities will take a call and announce school closures through their official channels.

Schools In Bhopal Were Closed Due To Heavy Rains Earlier, educational institutions in Bhopal were closed on August 11 amid heavy rains. The order applied to all government, private and aided schools from Nursery to Class 12. Meanwhile, teachers and staff were required to remain present during school hours. However, there has not been any extension to the school holiday across the district for August 12.

IMD Forecast For Tomorrow As per the IMD forecast, alerts have been issued for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for August 12, 2026. Districts like Panna, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Indore, Khandwa, Guna, Morena, Sheopur, and Ujjain may experience heavy spells of rainfall, followed by strong gusts of wind reaching speeds of 50 km/h, which are likely during this period.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and exercise caution. Read the weather advisory diligently and prepare for the extreme weather conditions. Also Read: UPSC CDS 2 Exam Dates 2026 Out: Check Complete Schedule And Subject-Wise Shift Timings Here

