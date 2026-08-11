- UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 is scheduled for September 13.
- The exam will be held in three shifts across subjects.
- Admit cards will be available on upsc.gov.in once released.
UPSC CDS 2 Exam Dates 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the exam schedule for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026, across three shifts for various subjects. The test will be held in written mode at several exam centres across the country. For reference, candidates can download the exam schedule from the Commission’s official portal at upsc.gov.in.
The exam will have objective-type questions from various subjects. For every subject, specified marks are allotted for each correct answer. Incorrect responses will incur negative marks of 1/3rd (0.33) of the assigned marks.
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UPSC CDS 2 Exam Dates 2026: Complete Schedule
The exam will be held on September 13 across three shifts. The subjects have been assigned codes 11, 12, and 13. Check out the subject-wise shift timings in the following table.
|
Subject
|
Shift
|
Timing
|
English
|
First
|
9 AM to 11 AM
|
General Knowledge
|
Second
|
12.30 PM to 2.30 PM
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Third
|
4 PM to 6 PM
How To Download UPSC CDS 2 Exam Schedule 2026?
Candidates can follow the given steps to download the exam schedule from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSC CDS II Exam 2026 schedule link.
Step 3: The PDF with exam dates will open on the screen.
Step 4: Download the PDF and check subject-wise shift timings.
UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2026
The Commission will release the e-admit card a week before the examination. Once released, registered candidates can download their admit card PDF from upsc.gov.in using their registration details. Applicants must note that UPSC will not send admit cards by post or email. Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre for verification.
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