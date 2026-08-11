UPSC CDS 2 Exam Dates 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the exam schedule for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2026. The exam will be held on September 13, 2026, across three shifts for various subjects. The test will be held in written mode at several exam centres across the country. For reference, candidates can download the exam schedule from the Commission’s official portal at upsc.gov.in.

The exam will have objective-type questions from various subjects. For every subject, specified marks are allotted for each correct answer. Incorrect responses will incur negative marks of 1/3rd (0.33) of the assigned marks.

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UPSC CDS 2 Exam Dates 2026: Complete Schedule

The exam will be held on September 13 across three shifts. The subjects have been assigned codes 11, 12, and 13. Check out the subject-wise shift timings in the following table.

Subject Shift Timing English First 9 AM to 11 AM General Knowledge Second 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM Elementary Mathematics Third 4 PM to 6 PM

How To Download UPSC CDS 2 Exam Schedule 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to download the exam schedule from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.