- NTA invites applications for various specialist and Young Professional posts.
- Application deadline is August 21, 2026, via email submission.
- Roles include content writer, video editor, researcher, and data analyst.
NTA Recruitment 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for multiple posts, including content creation, research, data analysis, test security, and operations. Candidates willing to join the agency must submit their applications in the prescribed format on or before 21 August 2026. Each post requires specific eligibility criteria, so applicants are advised to read them carefully before filling out the application form. Furthermore, NTA has also invited eligible candidates for the Young Professional positions through the Union Public Service Commission's Pratibha Setu portal. The detailed notification with eligibility parameters is available on the agency’s official website at nta.ac.in.
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NTA Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Breakdown
The recruitment includes both specialist positions and Young Professional roles. Here is the vacancy breakdown as per the posts announced by the agency.
|
Posts
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Video Editor cum Graphic Designer
|
1
|
English Content Writer
|
1
|
Data Analyst cum Media Monitoring Executive
|
1
|
Researcher
|
1
|
General Manager - Test Security & Live Operations
|
1
|
Young Professional - Academic Research
|
12
|
Young Professional - Legal Research
|
2
|
Young Professional - Finance and Accounts Research
|
2
How To Apply For NTA Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the given steps to complete their application process via the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the agency’s official website at nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Open the recruitment advertisement on the homepage.
Step 3: Read the eligibility criteria carefully for each post.
Step 4: Download the application form.
Step 5: Fill in the required details.
Step 6: Attach mandatory documents in the prescribed format.
Step 7: Review all the filled details and then send the form via email to dir-admin@nta.gov.in.
Step 8: Keep a copy of the application form for further reference.
Contractual Selection For 2 Years
Candidates selected will be recruited on a contractual basis for two years. Based on their performance and organizational requirements, the recruitment engagement will be extended. Before applying, applicants must verify the eligibility requirements and application instructions before applying for these assignments.
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