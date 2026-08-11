NTA Recruitment 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for multiple posts, including content creation, research, data analysis, test security, and operations. Candidates willing to join the agency must submit their applications in the prescribed format on or before 21 August 2026. Each post requires specific eligibility criteria, so applicants are advised to read them carefully before filling out the application form. Furthermore, NTA has also invited eligible candidates for the Young Professional positions through the Union Public Service Commission's Pratibha Setu portal. The detailed notification with eligibility parameters is available on the agency’s official website at nta.ac.in.

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NTA Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Breakdown

The recruitment includes both specialist positions and Young Professional roles. Here is the vacancy breakdown as per the posts announced by the agency.

Posts Number of Vacancies Video Editor cum Graphic Designer 1 English Content Writer 1 Data Analyst cum Media Monitoring Executive 1 Researcher 1 General Manager - Test Security & Live Operations 1 Young Professional - Academic Research 12 Young Professional - Legal Research 2 Young Professional - Finance and Accounts Research 2

How To Apply For NTA Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to complete their application process via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the agency’s official website at nta.ac.in.