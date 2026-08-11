TS ICET Counselling 2026: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), is set to release the TS ICET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 tentatively today, August 11, 2026. Based on the web options filled by candidates, college-wise cutoffs, reservation policy, the allotment list will be prepared. Eligible candidates will be able to download their provisional counselling results from tgicet.nic.in using their registration details. The allotment list will inform candidates about the course and college assigned to them for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes across the state. Those allotted seats must pay the prescribed tuition fee by August 14 to confirm their seats.

Also Read: AFCAT Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Provisional Answer Key At afcat.edcil.co.in, Check Steps To Raise Objections Here TS ICET Counselling 2026: Key Dates Check out the key dates for the TS ICET counselling 2026. Events Dates Fee Payment and Self-Reporting (Phase 1) August 11 to 14, 2026 Final Phase Registration Starts On Aug. 17, 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment August 22, 2026 (tentative) Physical College Reporting August 22 to 25, 2026 How To Download TS ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026? Using the following steps, candidates can download their seat allotment result from the official portal. Step 1: Go to the TS ICET counselling portal at tgicet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login portal. Step 3: Enter your ROC Form Number, TG ICET Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth. Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details. Step 5: Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Check your allotted college and course. Download and print the allotment letter for the future admission process. The allotment will be provisional. The final admission will be confirmed only after successful fee payment and online self-reporting to the allotted college before the deadline. Details Mentioned On TS ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Letter 2026? The seat allotment letter will have the following details mentioned on it. Candidate's name and roll number

Allotted college and course

Category and quota details

Prescribed tuition fee payable

Guidelines for online self-reporting and tuition fee payment Carefully verify these details and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the respective authorities for rectification. Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Download Supplementary Marksheets Shortly At cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker And UMANG App

