TS ICET Counselling 2026: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), has officially released the Phase 1 seat allotment results 2026 on August 11, 2026. Candidates who took part in the Round 1 counselling process can now download their provisional seat allotment letter from the official portal at tgicet.nic.in. The TS ICET allotment list is prepared based on the web options exercised by the candidates, college-wise cutoffs, and the reservation policy. Applicants who have been allotted a college and courses in Round 1 have to pay the confirmation fee by August 14, 2026. Through the counselling process, candidates will get admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes across the state.

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How To Check TS ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check their provisional allotment status via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the counselling portal at tsicet.nic.in.

Step 2: Browse for the candidate’s login portal on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your ROC Form Number, TGICET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.

Step 5: Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your allotted college and course. Download and print the allotment letter for the future admission process.

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TS ICET Final Counselling Dates 2026

After the phase 1 counselling process, the authorities will start the final phase of the counselling process. Check out the key dates in the following table.

Event TG ICET Final Phase Counselling Dates Online registration & slot booking August 17, 2026 Certificate verification August 18, 2026 Exercising web options August 18 to 19, 2026 Freezing of options August 19, 2026 Provisional seat allotment August 22, 2026 Tuition fee payment & self-reporting 22-Aug-2026 to 24-Aug-2026 Reporting to allotted college 22-Aug-2026 to 25-Aug-2026

Confirm Seat By August 14

After downloading the provisional seat allotment letter, candidates need to pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting through the official website. The allotment order will bear the details of the tuition fee. Candidates who complete their fee payment and self-reporting will be allowed to participate in the TS ICET final counselling round. TGICET admission fee payment is available inside the counselling login until August 14.

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