NEET PG Intimation Slip 2026 Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2026 test-city intimation slip on August 11, giving candidates advance information about the city allotted for their postgraduate medical entrance examination. The official NBEMS schedule confirms August 11 as the date for intimation of the test city.



NEET PG 2026 will be conducted on August 30 in computer-based mode at examination centres across the country. Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card; it only informs them of the allotted examination city, while the admit card will contain the detailed centre address, reporting instructions, and other examination-day information.

ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (August 12): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here How To Download The NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip? 1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. 2. Click on the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip link. 3. Enter your user ID and password. 4. Enter the security PIN or CAPTCHA, if prompted. 5. Submit the details to access the city slip. 6. Download and save a copy for future reference. Direct Link To Download NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026:cdn3.digialm.com The slip is expected to carry details including the candidate's name, application number, roll number, examination date, and allotted test city. Candidates should check these details carefully after downloading the document. City Slip Is Not Your Exam Centre The city information is being released early so candidates can plan travel and accommodation before the examination. The exact examination-centre address will be provided through the admit card. NBEMS has scheduled the NEET PG 2026 examination for August 30, with the result scheduled to be declared by September 30. The application window was open from July 1 to July 21.

What Changed For NEET PG 2026? This year's examination also comes with changes to the test pattern. The paper will have 180 multiple-choice questions, compared with 200 earlier, and candidates will get 210 minutes to complete the test. The paper will be divided into five sections, with 36 questions and 42 minutes allotted to each section.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026 Quiz: Check Top 10 Questions With Answers And Explanations Test-City Selection Process Candidates were also required to select three preferred test states during registration. The first had to be the state listed as their correspondence state, while the other two had to be neighbouring states. NBEMS clarified that test-city allocation is not first-come, first-served, and submitting the application early does not guarantee a preferred city or centre.

NEET PG 2026: Courses And Seats Covered NEET PG 2026 will be conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and postgraduate diploma courses for the 2026-27 academic session. The examination covers admissions to: -All India 50% quota seats across all States and Union territories of India -State quota seats across all States and Union territories of India -Private medical colleges, institutions, universities and deemed universities across the country -Armed Forces Medical Services institutions -Post-MBBS Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses -Direct six-year Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) courses P-ost-MBBS NBEMS Diploma courses Candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS websites for further updates and ensure that they rely only on the latest information available on their applicant portal.

