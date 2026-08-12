Independence Day 2026: As the day approaches, schools across India are rethinking the annual routine of flag-hoisting and cultural programmes, aiming to make the day more educational, inclusive and relevant for students. According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), around 24,000 guests are expected to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation.



Meanwhile, teachers and schools across the country can plan a range of activities to instill the values of freedom and citizenship in students. According to the Government of India, "Independence Day marks the spirit of freedom, sacrifice, and national pride. It is an opportunity to honour the contributions of our freedom fighters and reflect on India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

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Reading The Constitution And Learning Its Key Provisions Class teachers can make their class read the preamble of the Indian Constitution every morning, helping students inculcate the values of unity and integrity while understanding the document's fundamental values. School authorities can also plan special classes and seminars on the Constitution of India, Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, key articles, and its makers, giving students a deeper grasp of India's foundational document.

Sustainability And Community Service Activities School authorities can organise a flag-making workshop using recycled materials, helping students learn the concept of sustainability alongside patriotism. Schools can also plan volunteer-driven efforts designed to address a local need, solve a neighbourhood problem, or improve public spaces, with teachers encouraging students to plant trees, write letters to soldiers, or visit a local NGO.

Teachers and parents can think of several such activities to keep children engaged throughout the week, instilling values of freedom, patriotism, and sustainability. ALSO READ: SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2026: Check 7,680 Posts Eligibility, Exam Dates And Selection Process Security Advisory For Independence Day Celebrations Students and teachers must also note that the Delhi Police has rolled out an elaborate multi-layered security plan for the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, and teachers and parents must keep these security arrangements in mind.

Apart from the Red Fort, security has also been intensified across vital installations, government buildings, strategic locations, markets, transportation hubs, railway stations, Metro stations, bus terminals, and other sensitive areas of the national capital.