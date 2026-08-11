CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 12 supplementary results this week. There is no official confirmation on the exact date and time for the announcement of the results, and candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Last year, CBSE announced the Class 12 supplementary result on August 1, 2025, after the exams were conducted on July 15, 2025. This year, CBSE conducted the Class 12 compartment exams on July 28, 2026, and it is expected that the result will be announced online anytime this week.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Overview Particulars Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Supplementary/Compartment Exam 2026 Exam Date July 28, 2026 Result Status Expected This Week (Second Week Of August) Login Credentials Required Roll Number, Admit Card Number, School Number, Date Of Birth Official Websites cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in When Was The CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Conducted? The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam 2026 on July 28, 2026, in a single-day examination held across the country. Those who failed their main exams and those wishing to improve their scores were eligible to appear for the compartment exam. Major subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, and Accountancy were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while vocational subjects were conducted from 10:50 AM to 1:30 PM. Details Mentioned On The Marksheet Once released, the CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 marksheet will include the candidate's name, roll number, exam name, class, stream, subjects, revised marks, grade, and qualifying status. Candidates can download their provisional marksheets from the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or via the DigiLocker app and portal, digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Main Exam 2026: Statistics The CBSE 12th main exam was conducted in February-April 2026, with results declared on May 13, 2026. A total of 17,68,968 students appeared, of whom 15,07,109 passed. The girls' pass percentage stood at 88.86 per cent, boys' at 82.13 per cent, and transgender candidates recorded a 100 per cent pass rate. Additionally, 94,028 students scored 90% or above, while 17,113 scored 95 per cent or above.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026 Speeches: 5 Lines, 10 Lines, 1-Min, 2-Min, Short, And Long Speeches In English For Students What If A Candidate Fails The Supplementary Exam? If a candidate fails the supplementary attempt, they will be able to appear for the exam for the failed subject in the March 2027 main exam as a private candidate. Applications for private candidates will open by November-December 2026, and candidates must ensure they submit applications within the timeline. If unsuccessful again, they can appear for the supplementary exam scheduled for July 2027.