- CBSE 12th compartment results released for 1.6 lakh students.
- Supplementary exams recorded a 53.08% pass rate for candidates.
- Access scorecards on official portals, DigiLocker, UMANG app.
CBSE Class 12: Supply Result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially released the Class 12 compartment and improvement exam results today, bringing relief to over 1.6 lakh candidates. Students can immediately access their scorecards online through official board portals.
The supplementary examination was successfully organized in offline mode on July 28 across designated test centers nationwide. Successful candidates can now download their digital marksheets to clear admission hurdles for higher education courses. According to the official document, 53.08 per cent of the total candidates placed in the 'Compartment' category passed the examination.
ALSO READ: Kerala School Holiday Alert: Government Announces 4-Day School Closure Due To Onam Festival; Check Full Schedule
Login Credentials Needed to Download Marksheet
To access the Class 12 supplementary scorecards on the official portals, students must keep the following details ready:
Roll Number
School Number
Admit Card ID
Security PIN / CAPTCHA Code
Step-by-Step Guide to Check CBSE 12th Supplementary Results
Step 1: Visit the official result portals at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the active link titled "CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026".
Step 3: Input your Roll Number, School Code, and Admit Card ID into the login fields.
Step 4: Enter the security PIN shown on the screen and click on "Submit".
Step 5: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for immediate use.
Direct link here.
Alternative Platforms to Download Scorecard
In case the primary websites experience high traffic and latency, students can alternative sources to view their results smoothly:
DigiLocker Portal & App: Log in using registered mobile numbers to access digital certificates.
UMANG Mobile App: Access the CBSE section to check and save the scorecard directly.ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (August 13): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here
Students are advised to carefully verify all personal details printed on the online marksheet, including spelling, subject codes, and total marks. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to school authorities or the relevant CBSE regional office for rectification.