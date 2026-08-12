ALSO READ: Kerala School Holiday Alert: Government Announces 4-Day School Closure Due To Onam Festival; Check Full Schedule

To access the Class 12 supplementary scorecards on the official portals, students must keep the following details ready:

Step-by-Step Guide to Check CBSE 12th Supplementary Results

Step 1: Visit the official result portals at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the active link titled "CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026".

Step 3: Input your Roll Number, School Code, and Admit Card ID into the login fields.

Step 4: Enter the security PIN shown on the screen and click on "Submit".

Step 5: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for immediate use.

Direct link here.

Alternative Platforms to Download Scorecard

In case the primary websites experience high traffic and latency, students can alternative sources to view their results smoothly:

DigiLocker Portal & App: Log in using registered mobile numbers to access digital certificates.

UMANG Mobile App: Access the CBSE section to check and save the scorecard directly.

Students are advised to carefully verify all personal details printed on the online marksheet, including spelling, subject codes, and total marks. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to school authorities or the relevant CBSE regional office for rectification.