AFCAT Answer Key 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially published the AFCAT 02/2026 provisional answer key along with response sheets today, August 11, 2026. The download link is active at afcat.edcil.co.in. Candidates need their registration number and date of birth to access these PDFs from the official website. The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2026) was conducted on August 8, 2026, to fill a total of 379 vacancies for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Using both the PDFs, candidates can estimate their raw scores and evaluate their performance. Applicants who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit their challenges through the candidate portal before the deadline.

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How To Download AFCAT Provisional Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to download the provisional answer key and response sheet PDFs from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in.

Step 2: Select the candidate login section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registered email ID, password, and captcha code to log in.

Step 4: Click on the Answer Key / Response Sheet tab on the candidate dashboard.

Step 5: View your response sheet with the answer key PDF.

Step 6: Download the PDFs and calculate your raw marks.

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How To Raise Objections?

Candidates can submit their objections via the official portal before the deadline. Key steps include:

Step 1: Visit the official candidates portal at afcat.edcil.co.in.

Step 2: Enter your registration credentials to log in.

Step 3: On the dashboard, select the “Challenge Answer Key” link.

Step 4: Choose the question number and corresponding answers that you want to challenge.

Step 5: Upload mandatory documents and pay the required objection fee.

Step 6: Review the submitted details carefully and then submit the objection form.

The objections will be examined by the subject experts after the objection window closes. Accordingly, the final answer key will be released. Based on it, the AFCAT result 2026 will be prepared.

AFCAT Selection Process 2026

The selection process includes the following stages.

Written Exam

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Candidates need to clear each stage with qualifying marks to be considered for the next stage of the recruitment process.

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