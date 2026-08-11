Uttarakhand School Holiday Today: Across Uttarakhand, districts such as Haridwar and several areas of Rishikesh have a school holiday today, August 11, 2026. The closure has been announced considering the heavy pilgrimage movement of Kanwar Yatra. Keeping the safety of students and staff as a priority, the local administration has taken this decision. Apart from the state, many districts in Uttar Pradesh have also announced holidays during this period. Earlier, on August 10, schools up to Class 12 in the Bageshwar district were closed due to IMD’s orange alert for the region, predicting very heavy rainfall.

Also Read: India Secures 1 Gold And 3 Bronze Medals At International Linguistics Olympiad 2026 Haridwar Schools Are Closed Today Due to the Kanwar Yatra, all educational institutions across Haridwar have been closed today, August 11, 2026. The decision applies to all schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres. On the final day of the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan Shivratri, heavy movement of Kanwariyas is expected on the pilgrimage route. Considering traffic diversions and security arrangements, authorities have ordered all educational institutions to remain closed from July 30 to 11, 2026, for the Kanwar Yatra.

Educational Institutions In Several Areas of Rishikesh Also To Remain Closed While there is no blanket closure today across Uttarakhand, schools in certain areas around Rishikesh, including Haripurkalan, are closed today. Eyeing the heavy pilgrimage movement in the area, the authorities have ordered all educational institutions to remain closed on August 11.

Advisory For Parents Students and parents are advised to follow official sources such as the District Collector's Office, State Education Department, school's official website for any updates related to school closures. Check the traffic advisories in the affected areas before leaving home. Avoid going to areas where heavy pilgrimage movement is ongoing. Refrain from any rumours circulating on social media.