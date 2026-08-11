India Linguistics Olympiad Success: India achieved outstanding success at the International Linguistics Olympiad 2026 held in Romania, securing one gold medal, three bronze medals, and an honourable mention. The global competition tested school students from over 40 countries on their analytical ability to solve complex language patterns using pure logic.

Mentored by IIIT Hyderabad, gold medalist Shrilakshmi Venkatraman led the Indian contingent alongside bronze winners Aarav Anil Rao, Nishanth Shankar Lakshmanan, and Advay Misra, while Soham Amit Pednekar earned an honourable mention.

From Panini’s ancient grammar to the frontiers of AI, language continues to inspire discovery. 🇮🇳 IIIT Hyderabad-mentored Team India shines at the International Linguistics Olympiad in Romania, returning with Gold and multiple honours. 🏆 🔗 https://t.co/6KObftQ4l1

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Selection Process Through Panini Olympiad

India’s national team was chosen through the Panini Linguistics Olympiad. For the 2026 edition, 525 students registered for the first round, with 338 candidates sitting for the initial qualifying test held in February.

Rigorous Residential Training

Qualifying candidates attended an intensive 10-day residential training camp at IIIT Hyderabad from May 31 to June 10. The program featured specialized lectures, mentoring sessions, problem-solving exercises, and mock tests to select and prepare the final team.