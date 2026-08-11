- India secured one gold and three bronze medals in Romania.
- Shrilakshmi Venkatraman won gold, mentored by IIIT Hyderabad.
- Olympiad fosters AI-relevant logical and pattern recognition skills.
India Linguistics Olympiad Success: India achieved outstanding success at the International Linguistics Olympiad 2026 held in Romania, securing one gold medal, three bronze medals, and an honourable mention. The global competition tested school students from over 40 countries on their analytical ability to solve complex language patterns using pure logic.
From Panini’s ancient grammar to the frontiers of AI, language continues to inspire discovery. 🇮🇳— IIIT Hyderabad (@iiit_hyderabad) August 10, 2026
IIIT Hyderabad-mentored Team India shines at the International Linguistics Olympiad in Romania, returning with Gold and multiple honours. 🏆
🔗 https://t.co/6KObftQ4l1
Mentored by IIIT Hyderabad, gold medalist Shrilakshmi Venkatraman led the Indian contingent alongside bronze winners Aarav Anil Rao, Nishanth Shankar Lakshmanan, and Advay Misra, while Soham Amit Pednekar earned an honourable mention.
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Selection Process Through Panini Olympiad
India’s national team was chosen through the Panini Linguistics Olympiad. For the 2026 edition, 525 students registered for the first round, with 338 candidates sitting for the initial qualifying test held in February.
Rigorous Residential Training
Qualifying candidates attended an intensive 10-day residential training camp at IIIT Hyderabad from May 31 to June 10. The program featured specialized lectures, mentoring sessions, problem-solving exercises, and mock tests to select and prepare the final team.
Developing Skills for Artificial Intelligence
The Olympiad requires no prior knowledge of specific languages, focusing instead on pattern recognition and logical deduction. The reasoning skills developed through these linguistic puzzles are directly applicable to fields like artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and language technology.
India's Growing International Record
IIIT Hyderabad has been mentoring India's Panini Linguistics Olympiad program since 2015. With this latest performance in Romania, India has brought its total tally at the International Linguistics Olympiad to 37 medals, comprising six gold, nine silver, and 22 bronze medals.
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