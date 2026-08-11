Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Rank List Out: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has officially declared the provisional rank list for TN NEET UG 2026 admissions across various undergraduate medical and dental programs. Candidates who participated in the state counselling process can now access and download their quota-wise merit list PDFs directly from the official portal at tnmedicalselection.net. A total of 66,507 candidates have been shortlisted for admission across 13,999 MBBS seats available under the 85 per cent state quota, self-financing institutes, and management seats.

The rank lists have been published separately for the 7.5 per cent preferential reservation reserved for Tamil Nadu government school students, the general Government Quota, and the Management Quota. In addition to MBBS and BDS courses, the selection committee has also issued merit lists for allied healthcare degree courses, including B.Sc. Nursing, B.Pharm, Pharm.D, and various diploma programs.

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Quota-Wise Rank List Breakdown:

The Selection Committee published detailed merit lists corresponding to specific quota categories:

Government Quota: Includes 35,926 candidates with marks ranging from 705 down to 177.

7.5% Government School Reservation: Covers 3,625 government school candidates.

Management Quota: Features 26,956 candidates across self-financing institutions.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download TN NEET Rank List 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their state rank and download the PDF:

1. Go to the official Tamil Nadu Medical Selection portal: tnmedicalselection.net.

2. Under the "Notifications" or "UG Courses" section on the homepage, click on the relevant quota link (Government, Management, or 7.5 per cent Government School).

3. The provisional merit list PDF will open on the screen.

4. Search for your Application Number or NEET Roll Number using Ctrl + F to view your state rank and community rank.

5. Download and save the PDF for choice-filling and counselling verification.

TN NEET UG Government Quota Rank List 2026 PDF Download

TN NEET Management Quota Rank List 2026 PDF Download

TN NEET UG Government School Candidates 7.5 per cent Quota PDF Download Link

TN NEET UG B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Pharm, B.ASLP, B.P.O., Allied and Healthcare UG Degree PDF Download Link

Other TN NEET UG Rank List Download Link

Top Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu (NIRF Rankings):

Candidates shortlisting options for choice filling can refer to the top-ranked medical institutions in Tamil Nadu:

Institution NIRF Ranking Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore 3 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 9 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 11 Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai 16 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology 18 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research 21 PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research 43 Chettinad Academy of Research and Education 49

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Upcoming Counselling Timelines

State quota counselling choice-filling and seat allotment for Tamil Nadu Round 1 will proceed following the merit release. Simultaneously, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) All India Quota (AIQ 15%) Round 1 choice filling is wrapping up, with seat allotment results expected shortly. Candidates are advised to keep their marksheets, category certificates, and NEET UG scorecard ready for document verification.