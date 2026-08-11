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How To Download NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip?

1. Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

2. Select the relevant city intimation slip download link.

3. Enter the required credentials.

4. Download the NEET PG city intimation slip.

5. Save a copy for future reference.

Details On NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026

The following details are expected to be available on the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip: candidate name, application number, roll number, exam date and time, and exam city.

NEET PG 2026: Courses And Seats Covered

NEET PG 2026 is conducted for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses for the academic session 2026-27. The examination covers admission to All India 50% quota seats for all states and union territories, state quota seats, all private medical colleges, institutions, universities and deemed universities across the country, Armed Forces Medical Services institutions, Post-MBBS DNB courses, Direct 6-year DrNB courses, and Post-MBBS NBEMS Diploma courses.