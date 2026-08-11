UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency has finally issued an official notice stating that the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 examination will be released this week. The announcement is expected to bring clarity to candidates who were anxiously awaiting the answer key for the past 40 days. Once out, candidates can log in to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and access the subject-wise answer key PDFs. Response sheets and question papers will be available. Using these PDFs, candidates can calculate their probable marks and check their eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

Also Read: Uttarakhand School Holiday Today: All Schools And Colleges Remain Closed In These Districts Due to Kanwar Yatra Objection Window Will Also Open NTA will also open a designated objection window for applicants along with the provisional answer key. During that timeline, candidates must submit their challenges along with supporting proofs on the official website. An objection fee of Rs 200 has to be paid for each objection via online payment modes. No objections will be accepted after the window closes. The final answer keys and subsequent examination results will be issued after the challenge process is completed and the objections are examined by the competent authorities.

How To Download UGC NET June Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet 2026? Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Browse for the "UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key" or "View Response Sheet" under the candidate activity section. Step 3: Enter your login details, including application number and password. Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit your details. Step 5: The response sheet and answer key PDF links will open on the screen. Step 6: Download the particular PDF and calculate your probable marks. UGC NET June 2026: Minimum Qualifying Marks To qualify, candidates must have appeared in both papers and scored at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for the General (Unreserved) and General-EWS category. For reserved categories, at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers must be obtained.

The June session examination was held in CBT mode between June 22 to 30, 2026. A retest was subsequently conducted on July 5. Also Read: RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip Out Till August 20 CBT Exams At rrbcdg.gov.in; Direct Links Here