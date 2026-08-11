RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), under the Ministry of Railways, has activated the link to download the RRB Group DExam City Intimation Slip 2026 for notification CEN 09/2025. Candidates who registered for the Level 1 recruitment exam- filling 22,195 vacant posts including Track Maintainer, Pointsman, Assistant Loco Shed, and Assistant Operations- can now access their allotted exam city details.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is being conducted across 200 cities nationwide from August 3 to August 25, 2026, for approximately 58 lakh registered candidates. The city intimation slip is being issued in a staggered manner 9 to 10 days before each specific exam date. Currently, the candidate login portal displays the exam city slip for exams scheduled through August 20, 2026.

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Note: If candidates receive the message "Dear Candidate, city slip is not live yet for your application", their exam date falls in the upcoming phases. Details will be communicated via SMS/Email to registered credentials.

The Railway Recruitment Board is releasing exam city slips gradually according to individual exam dates.

How to Download RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their allotted exam city and schedule on the candidate portal:

1. Visit the official RRB candidate login portal: rrb.digialm.com or your regional RRB portal (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in).

2. Click on the link for "CEN 09/2025 (RRB Group D) – Exam City Intimation Slip".

3. Enter your Registration Number and Password / Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY).

4. Enter the CAPTCHA code shown on the screen and click on Submit.

5. Your RRB Group D City Intimation Slip will display on the screen showing your exam city, shift, and reporting time.

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip Download Link Active: Click to Check

RRB Group D Daily Shift Timings

The CBT examination is being held across three daily shifts:

Shift 1: Reporting Time: 7:30 AM | Gate Closure: 8:30 AM | Exam Starts: 9:00 AM

Shift 2: Reporting Time: 11:15 AM | Gate Closure: 12:15 PM | Exam Starts: 12:45 PM

Shift 3: Reporting Time: 3:00 PM | Gate Closure: 4:00 PM | Exam Starts: 4:30 PM

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Key Difference: City Intimation Slip vs. e-Admit Card

Candidates should note that the City Intimation Slip is NOT the final admit card and cannot be used as an entry pass at the exam venue. It is released purely to help candidates make advance travel arrangements.