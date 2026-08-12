JSSC Jharkhand Paper Leak Row: The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand has found itself at the center of an escalating political storm as allegations of paper leaks, solver gang involvement, and administrative malpractices continue to shadow major competitive and board examinations. Opposition parties, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have launched an aggressive campaign demanding the Chief Minister's immediate resignation, pointing to widespread disruption that has left tens of thousands of job seekers and students in limbo across the state.

This controversy involves the state's key recruitment bodies, such as the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), and the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Public anger is mounting over questions regarding the credibility of the state's recruitment processes, fueled by the intervention of investigative agencies and the cancellation or stalling of numerous examinations.

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Key Examinations Plagued by Paper Leaks:

The paper leak crisis has impacted diverse tiers of education and recruitment in the state:

JSSC CGL Examination: Following allegations of question paper leaks during the 2023 Combined Graduate Level exam, the matter escalated to the High Court, resulting in exam cancellation, a rescheduled test, and an ongoing CID investigation.

JPSC Civil Services Exam: Both Preliminary and Main examinations faced serious breach allegations regarding paper security. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID is actively probing these charges.

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment: Allegations surfaced regarding widespread malpractices, imposter networks, and solver gangs, leading to multiple arrests across the region.

JAC 10th Board Exams: Question papers for Hindi and Science subjects went viral on social media platforms before the exams, forcing authorities to cancel the affected papers and order re-examinations.

NEET-UG National Connection: Investigation into the national NEET-UG leak case trailed back to Jharkhand, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) uncovering key modules operating out of Hazaribagh and Deoghar.

Summary of Affected Examinations in Jharkhand

Examination Conducting Body Primary Allegations / Issues Current Status & Action Taken Combined Graduate Level (CGL) JSSC Question paper leak ahead of test Exam cancelled, re-conducted; CID probing Civil Services Exam JPSC Security breach & paper leak charges CID SIT investigation ongoing Excise Constable Recruitment JSSC Solver gangs & fraud networks Multiple arrests made 10th Board (Hindi & Science) JAC Papers leaked on social media Exam cancelled; re-examination held NEET-UG (National Level) NTA / State Links Paper distribution leaks in Hazaribagh/Deoghar CBI investigation ongoing

Mass Suspension of Recruitment Tests by JPSC:

Beyond active leaks, institutional uncertainty has deepened following JPSC's decision to suspend nine major recruitment processes until further notice. Citing "unavoidable reasons," the commission halted these drives amid growing inquiries into procedural irregularities.

The suspended drives include: