In a major success for agitating students, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Monday announced the cancellation of all the exams conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the contentious Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level examination. The CM also directed the CID to get all the exams conducted since 2014 examined.

Soren not only made the exam cancellation announcement but also the results declared, candidate selections and participation linked to those examinations. What is TDPL? TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) is a Lucknow-based private IT firm that was responsible for conducting JPSC examinations end-to-end starting around 2025. The investigations so far have revealed that TDPL was not given a tender based on competitive bidding; rather, it was directly nominated by the JPSC to handle the examinations.

What’s more chilling was its involvement despite a long history of operational misconduct. The firm was blacklisted by the JSSC for three years in May 2025 over irregularities during the CGL exam 2024. However, the agency was reportedly awarded examination-related work again just a month later.

Besides, the firm was flagged and blacklisted in Uttar Pradesh. This has led to investigations in two directions: first, into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of tender and the other into the JPSC exam irregularities. TDPL tender irregularities On the irregularities in the tender process and financial transactions, the CID has already arrested Abhay Tiwari, Marketing Manager of TDPL, former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte, JPSC Deputy Controller of Examinations Shweta Gupta, TDPL Directors Satyapal and Rambir, and three JPSC employees.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: CM Hemant Soren Announces Cancellation Of All Exams Conducted By TDPL As per investigators, Abhay Tiwari, the alleged mastermind of the operation, paid a substantial advance amount worth crores of rupees to the then JPSC chairman and assured a 20% commission on the total earnings generated through the arrangement. It is also alleged that Tiwari received Rs 1.80 crore from JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta in connection with the JSSC CGL examination. The agreement involved a 25 per cent share of the total earnings. Abhay Tiwri's record raised eyebrows What has drawn the attention of the investigators is Tiwari’s own record in competitive exams. Along with being a TDPL employee, Tiwari was also working as Block Supply Officer in Godda district’s Poraiyahat. At both Centre and state-level, Tiwari has cleared 12 competitive exams. He was the topper in the JSSC PGT English examination and qualified in examinations for Police Sub-Inspector (2018) and Navy SAR (2013), among others. CID suspects he used his network to arrange government jobs in exchange for money. How did exam irregularities expose TDPL? Less than two months ago, an OMR sheet of a successful candidate from a government recruitment exam went viral on social media. The OMR sheet surfaced after the preliminary test results for the JPSC exam were declared.

ALSO READ: Why Ranchi's Student Protest Is Different From Delhi's NEET Movement? 10 Key Differences You Need To Know The sheet was shared with a claim that the candidate qualified for the mains despite answering 48 of 100 questions in the paper. The viral post snowballed into a massive protest and state-wide crackdown, leading to arrests. The Jharkhand CID launched an investigation into the role of the agency and revealed that the JPSC prelims answer key was allegedly shared via WhatsApp with TDPL employees over a month before official results were declared. As per investigators, this leak was used to illegally fill in responses on blank OMR sheets left by select candidates. The probe led to the arrest of several key figures, including the firm director Ramveer Singh and others.