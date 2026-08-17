As the Jharkhand student protest against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations enters its 24th day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of all examinations conducted by examination agency TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). The Cabinet has also decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level examination. #WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "Addressing all aspects of the issue, we have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL—including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities… pic.twitter.com/ZVeZ1j8j61 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 Soren said the government will conduct a comprehensive inquiry, under the supervision of a retired judge, into the alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations. The SIT and CID investigations have uncovered “shocking” findings, with some JPSC appointees already arrested in connection with alleged examination irregularities. The investigation has also pointed to a wider network involving multiple companies. The CID has been directed to examine all JPSC examinations conducted from 2014 to the present.

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors—minor or major—that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the… pic.twitter.com/9jnEdbUaHx — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 "The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides. With regard to this matter, the SIT and CID are conducting investigations, and several shocking facts have emerged during the probe. As this is a sensitive matter, it is not possible to disclose all the details at this stage. Some people appointed through the JPSC have been arrested on charges of irregularities in the JPSC examinations, and it appears that there is a larger network involving several companies that have been operating here at different points in time. As part of the investigation, we have directed the CID to examine all JPSC examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Since the investigation has already begun, it should be conducted comprehensively." Why has the government cancelled TDPL examinations? Soren said the Cabinet had decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, as well as the results declared, candidate selections and participation linked to those examinations.

"Today, we held a special Cabinet meeting to bring this matter to a conclusion. After considering all aspects and finding solutions to the issues, we have decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, the results published by TDPL, and the selection or participation of any candidates through TDPL. All activities undertaken by TDPL in this regard have also been cancelled."

#WATCH | Ranchi: Protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "The investigations being conducted by both the SIT and the CID have brought to light several shocking facts. Since the investigation is ongoing, it is not possible to disclose every detail openly;… pic.twitter.com/eLn0xJlsgE — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 TDPL emerged as a key focus of the investigation after the state government directed the CID to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The agency had previously faced action from the JSSC over alleged non-compliance with the terms of its agreement and was blacklisted in May 2025.

ALSO READ: After JPSC, CID Conducts Raids In JSSC CGL Exam Scam, Questions Commission's Secretary However, the agency was reportedly awarded examination-related work again just a month later. TDPL had also faced blacklisting in Uttar Pradesh and other states. What Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato Said Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato welcomed the government’s decision, saying students would cooperate with the investigation and efforts to eliminate corruption in the examination system. However, he said they would wait for an official notification before deciding whether to end their protest.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | On CM's announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato says, "We, the students, will continue to support this investigation and the effort to eradicate this corrupt system at its… pic.twitter.com/mBNYowKnwF — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 "If our issues are resolved and our demands met, why would we need to hold further protests? We are currently awaiting an official notice. In my life, I have seen many instances where CBI or CID investigations were ordered and then cancelled. We need a system where the government guarantees that paper leaks and irregularities will never happen again in the future; we need a guarantee of such a system... We will cooperate with the government in this endeavor, and we expect the government to continue its support in the same manner..." #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC-JSSC aspirants get emotional as they celebrate after the state government accepted their demands. The JSSC CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/u34jcsShxA — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 What is JPSC scam? The JPSC controversy centres on allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. Candidates have raised questions over the results of the 14th Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, particularly regarding the merit list, cut-off marks and alleged discrepancies in OMR sheets.

The allegations include claims of OMR-sheet manipulation, question-paper leaks, corruption and possible "cash-for-selection" practices. These remain allegations and are currently being investigated by the authorities. ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protest Day 24: 'Won't Live Long,' Says Fasting Student Leader Prem Nayak As His Health Deteriorates | Updates The controversy intensified following the announcement of the preliminary examination results by the JPSC earlier this month. The examination was conducted for 103 vacancies, and the commission shortlisted 2,204 candidates for the main examination. This prompted candidates to raise concerns over various aspects of the results and the selection process.