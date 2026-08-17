State Bureau, Ranchi: The scope of irregularities and scams in competitive examinations in Jharkhand is steadily increasing. Following the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), the Central Intelligence Agency (CID) has now launched a major investigation into irregularities and paper leaks in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL examination.

According to Jagran, a CID team is conducting a thorough raid at the JSSC's main office in Namkum, while another team is continuously questioning the commission's secretary, Sudhir Gupta.

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According to Jagran sources, the accused arrested recently during the investigation of the JPSC merit scam case had made many important revelations during interrogation regarding paper leak and money transactions in the JSSC CGL examination.

Based on this previously received information and strong evidence, the CID is now trying to collect concrete evidence in this case, under which this raid is being conducted.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the student protests in the state, urging him to personally meet with representatives of the protesting students and take appropriate action towards the resolution of the issue. Gandhi stressed that the protest by the students in Jharkhand has been peaceful and their demands are legitimate.