Jharkhand protest Day 24: As the Jharkhand student protest against the alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations enters its 24th day, the government is set to hold another round of talks with the agitators on Monday. The students have agreed to attend the meeting along with their legal advisor but have made it clear that their key demands remain unchanged. Student leader Prem Nayak's condition deteriorates amid the ongoing hunger strike. On the 14th day of his hunger strike, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha appealed to the Hemant Soren government to address his demands.

The student leader alleged that he doesn't believe he will survive much longer. Despite this, he is unwilling to withdraw himself from the movement. He stated that he will continue to fight for Jharkhand and the country until his last breath.

strike. My condition is serious and my health is deteriorating. I don't feel I would live long but I would rather die than step back. I will fight for this… https://t.co/cyz47eGGue pic.twitter.com/fSmGPo6khE

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student protestor Prem Nayak says, "This is the 24th day of dharna and 14th day of my hunger

Nayak then accused the government of not being serious about negotiations, saying it has deliberately diverted attention from one topic to another and is not addressing the students' problems. "So, deliberate on our demands and take this into cognisance personally. Do not leave this to ministers; they will destroy you. Your lackeys will destroy you. Take cognisance of this personally,” added Nayak.

Here are the latest updates on the Jharkhand student protest:

-"Where did the BJP come from in all this? The youth belong to us; we are talking to them," said Minister Irfan Ansari.

#WATCH | Protest by JPSC-JSSC candidates | Ranchi: Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari says, "The Congress party stands with the youth; our government stands with the youth. Their demands are legitimate. The government is considering them. There was uncertainty regarding whether the… pic.twitter.com/OSG9M3ptde — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

-"If the Chief Minister of Jharkhand wishes to draw inspiration from anyone, he can look to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," says BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal.

Delhi: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal says, "The Jharkhand government should immediately take cognizance of the ongoing agitation in the state. It should hold talks with the protesting students and find a solution to this issue. If the Chief Minister of Jharkhand wishes to draw… pic.twitter.com/oyAk6tQIbi — IANS (@ians_india) August 17, 2026

-"The biggest issue for students was reforms. This is not a matter related to just Jharkhand. It is a nationwide need that major reforms be brought in changing times," says Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey.

#WATCH | Ranchi: Ahead of fresh round of talks between student protesters and Jharkhand Govt today, Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh says, "...Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that all genuine demands of students are accepted...As far as the matter of… pic.twitter.com/JzUBPWD23D — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

-The Jharkhand government has invited protesting students for another round of talks on August 17 at 2 pm. The meeting will be held at the State Guest House.

- The student protestors have accepted the government's invitation for fresh discussions. Student leaders said they want to resolve the matter through dialogue but remain firm on their demands.